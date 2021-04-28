Four ducklings die and seven saved from filthy drain

Published: 4:42 PM April 28, 2021

Four ducklings have died and seven have been rescued by the RSPCA after they fell through the holes of a grate and into a dirty drain.

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham.

An officer from Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended and lifted the heavy iron manhole cover which the drain led to so RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby could scoop the ducklings out.

Four ducklings had died, and the others were taken to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre.

Mr Kirby said: “Sadly we often get called out to help ducklings who have fallen into drains.

“Members of the public had tried to find the mother duck but there was no sign of her anywhere. She had been seen earlier but she probably left as she may have had other young to attend to."

“They are now in the centre’s orphan duckling room recuperating."

The ducklings were given a gentle quick bath, rinse and then a blow dry - as they were so tiny they could have died of hypothermia if they were not dried quickly enough.

