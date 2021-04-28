News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Four ducklings die and seven saved from filthy drain

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:42 PM April 28, 2021   
The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham.

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham. - Credit: RSPCA

Four ducklings have died and seven have been rescued by the RSPCA after they fell through the holes of a grate and into a dirty drain.

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham.

An officer from Norfolk Fire and Rescue attended and lifted the heavy iron manhole cover which the drain led to so RSPCA inspector Ben Kirby could scoop the ducklings out.

RSPCA

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham. - Credit: RSPCA

Four ducklings had died, and the others were taken to the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre.

Mr Kirby said: “Sadly we often get called out to help ducklings who have fallen into drains.

You may also want to watch:

“Members of the public had tried to find the mother duck but there was no sign of her anywhere. She had been seen earlier but she probably left as she may have had other young to attend to."

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham.

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham. - Credit: RSPCA

“They are now in the centre’s orphan duckling room recuperating."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  2. 2 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  3. 3 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
  1. 4 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
  2. 5 The Only Way is Essex cast spotted filming in Norfolk
  3. 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
  4. 7 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
  5. 8 Delivery driver who was threatened with knife made to wait for wages
  6. 9 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
  7. 10 City restaurants tell why they have decided to stay shut

The ducklings were given a gentle quick bath, rinse and then a blow dry - as they were so tiny they could have died of hypothermia if they were not dried quickly enough.

RSPCA

The RSPCA attended the incident on Monday, April 12 after someone spotted the 11 young birds in the drain in Dereham. - Credit: RSPCA


Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Joseph Watson who is one of the new tenants to move into a home in Clarion Housing's Swannington development. 

'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police on the scene of an assault near Zak's

Armed police hunt for man after attack near Zak's restaurant

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus