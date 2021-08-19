Fancy starring in a short film? Norfolk director puts out call for extras
Owen Sennitt
- Credit: David Myers
A Norfolk-born film director is on the lookout for extras to take part in the filming of her new project.
Ella Glendining will be filming her BFI-funded short film in Sheringham over two days in September.
The film tells the story of a new mum with disabilities returning to her sleepy seaside hometown for a funeral following the death of a friend.
The director is looking for one group of extras to be funeral attendees of all ages, and another group in their 20s/30s to appear during a beach party scene.
A rising star in film, she was named Screen International’s Screen Stars of Tomorrow in 2020 and has won awards for her short films.
Filming will take place on Wednesday September 8 and Thursday September 9. Extras will not be paid but the director hopes they will enjoy the experience of being on a film set.
People wishing to be involved can email ellaelsing@gmail.com
