Fancy starring in a short film? Norfolk director puts out call for extras

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:04 AM August 19, 2021   
Ella Glendining will be filming her BFI-funded short film in Sheringham over two days in September

A Norfolk-born film director is on the lookout for extras to take part in the filming of her new project.  

Ella Glendining will be filming her BFI-funded short film in Sheringham over two days in September.  

The film tells the story of a new mum with disabilities returning to her sleepy seaside hometown for a funeral following the death of a friend.

The director is looking for one group of extras to be funeral attendees of all ages, and another group in their 20s/30s to appear during a beach party scene.  

A rising star in film, she was named Screen International’s Screen Stars of Tomorrow in 2020 and has won awards for her short films.  

Filming will take place on Wednesday September 8 and Thursday September 9. Extras will not be paid but the director hopes they will enjoy the experience of being on a film set. 

People wishing to be involved can email ellaelsing@gmail.com 

