Search

Advanced search

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral postponed due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:52 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:15 15 May 2020

The visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich Cathedral this summer has had to be postponed. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

The visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich Cathedral this summer has had to be postponed. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral this summer has had to be postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus means the visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich has been put on hold. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History MuseumCoronavirus means the visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich has been put on hold. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum’s iconic diplodocus cast had been due to go on display in the nave at Norwich Cathedral from July 11.

But the virus - and the social distancing restrictions which remain in place to combat it - mean the opening of the Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure exhibition has now been delayed until a later date.

Dippy’s stay in Norwich - where he was meant to be until October 31 - is due to be the final stop on an eight-venue tour.

But the dinosaur cast is currently in lockdown at the penultimate venue on his tour - Rochdale’s Number One Riverside.

Dean of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodDean of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “As the situation with regards to coronavirus and the potential ‘new normal’ for all of us continues to develop, we are continually assessing the best way forward with regards to Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure.

You may also want to watch:

“The original opening date in Norwich was due to be July 11 this year but unfortunately, due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus, Dippy’s arrival is now being postponed to a later date which is still to be confirmed.

“The cathedral is still very much looking forward to hosting the final stop on Dippy’s national tour and is working closely with both the Natural History Museum and Rochdale’s Number One Riverside – where Dippy is currently located – to decide the best and safest way for Dippy to continue his tour.

“At this challenging time for everyone, health and safety is paramount, and this is the most important factor in our discussions.

“There is lots of excitement about Dippy’s visit to Norwich and as soon as it is practically possible we hope to share updates about the plans for Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral.”

Alex Burch, head of public programmes at the Natural History Museum, said: “To date Dippy has encouraged many thousands of visitors to engage with natural history and we very much want Dippy to complete his full tour of the United Kingdom and inspire even more people of all ages.

“Public health must remain everyone’s top priority, and the Natural History Museum team is working closely with the final two venues of Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure to ensure that the end of the tour can happen in a safe way.

“The timescale of the tour will need to change and potentially be extended. However, we remain committed to Dippy completing his full eight-venue tour in a safe way.”

The famous 26-metre long (85ft) dinosaur cast took centre stage in the Natural History Museum’s Hinzte Hall for many years before embarking on the current UK tour.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Murder victim’s mum due in court for drugs offence

Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party in Hemsby, Norfolk. Picture Norfolk Constabulary .

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Club Brugge start the bidding for QPR winger

Bright Osayi-Samuel challenges City defender Max Aarons during QPR's 4-0 defeat at Carrow Road in April 2019, featuring as a late substitute Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Frustration as building sits empty seven years after compulsory purchase

The former Cozy Carpets building on Minstergate in Thetford, now renovated and part of the Bus Station.

Body of baby girl was found in waste material, police confirm

Police remain on scene at Sackers in Needham Market following the baby's death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24