Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral postponed due to coronavirus

The visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich Cathedral this summer has had to be postponed. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich Cathedral this summer has had to be postponed, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus means the visit of Dippy the diplodocus to Norwich has been put on hold. Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

The Natural History Museum’s iconic diplodocus cast had been due to go on display in the nave at Norwich Cathedral from July 11.

But the virus - and the social distancing restrictions which remain in place to combat it - mean the opening of the Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure exhibition has now been delayed until a later date.

Dippy’s stay in Norwich - where he was meant to be until October 31 - is due to be the final stop on an eight-venue tour.

But the dinosaur cast is currently in lockdown at the penultimate venue on his tour - Rochdale’s Number One Riverside.

Dean of Norwich Cathedral, Jane Hedges. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “As the situation with regards to coronavirus and the potential ‘new normal’ for all of us continues to develop, we are continually assessing the best way forward with regards to Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure.

“The original opening date in Norwich was due to be July 11 this year but unfortunately, due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus, Dippy’s arrival is now being postponed to a later date which is still to be confirmed.

“The cathedral is still very much looking forward to hosting the final stop on Dippy’s national tour and is working closely with both the Natural History Museum and Rochdale’s Number One Riverside – where Dippy is currently located – to decide the best and safest way for Dippy to continue his tour.

“At this challenging time for everyone, health and safety is paramount, and this is the most important factor in our discussions.

“There is lots of excitement about Dippy’s visit to Norwich and as soon as it is practically possible we hope to share updates about the plans for Dippy on Tour at Norwich Cathedral.”

Alex Burch, head of public programmes at the Natural History Museum, said: “To date Dippy has encouraged many thousands of visitors to engage with natural history and we very much want Dippy to complete his full tour of the United Kingdom and inspire even more people of all ages.

“Public health must remain everyone’s top priority, and the Natural History Museum team is working closely with the final two venues of Dippy on Tour: A Natural History Adventure to ensure that the end of the tour can happen in a safe way.

“The timescale of the tour will need to change and potentially be extended. However, we remain committed to Dippy completing his full eight-venue tour in a safe way.”

The famous 26-metre long (85ft) dinosaur cast took centre stage in the Natural History Museum’s Hinzte Hall for many years before embarking on the current UK tour.