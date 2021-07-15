News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dippy the Dinosaur surprises hundreds of Lowestoft children

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:42 PM July 15, 2021   
The 3D head of Dippy the Dinosaur visited 11 primary schools in Lowestoft, pictured at Red Oak Primary.

The 3D head of Dippy the Dinosaur visited 11 primary schools in Lowestoft. Here with some of the children and staff at Red Oak Primary.

There was excitement among hundreds of children from 11 schools across Lowestoft after they got up close to a special prehistoric visitor.

First Light, together with the Natural History Museum (NHM) and the Local Cultural Education Partnership (LCEP), visited schools across Lowestoft with the 3D head of Dippy the Dinosaur.

The 3D head of Dippy the Dinosaur visited 11 primary schools in Lowestoft, with children and staff at Red Oak Primary.

The 3D head of Dippy the Dinosaur visited 11 primary schools in Lowestoft. Here with some of the children and staff at Red Oak Primary.

Allowing Year 5 children to enjoy a special encounter with the iconic Dippy, the visits were held ahead of the opening of the 'Dippy on Tour' exhibition at Norwich Cathedral, which is running from July 13 until October 30.

During a week-long series of workshops, the children from 11 schools learnt about Dippy and were able to handle the 3D head. 

Phil Aves, chair of the LCEP, said: “The Dippy workshops, in partnership with the Natural History Museum and First Light Festival have been a great way for 600 Year 5 children at primary schools across the town to learn more about dinosaurs and Diplodocus in particular in advance of the exciting opening of the exhibition in Norwich."

