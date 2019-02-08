Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

08 February, 2019 - 06:29
The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

The Dippy Detectorists

A sawn-off shotgun found by two magnet fishermen in a Norwich river is being tested for any links to previous crime scenes, it is understood.

Friends Matt Miller and Matt Leggett found the weapon submerged in the River Wensum while magnet fishing near the former Toys R Us store at Westwick Street.

The discovery was filmed and uploaded to their Youtube channel ‘The Dippy Detectorists’, which follows their treasure hunting adventures around Norfolk.

Weeks earlier the former Reepham High School pupils discovered a double-barrelled shotgun in a river at Old Lakenham, south Norwich.

Mr Miller, 24, from Haveringland, said: “I pulled it [the sawn-off] out of the water and just thought ‘what on earth’.

Matt Leggett, from Spixworth, and Matt Miller, from Haveringland, found the weapons submerged underwater. Photo: The Dippy DetectoristsMatt Leggett, from Spixworth, and Matt Miller, from Haveringland, found the weapons submerged underwater. Photo: The Dippy Detectorists

“It’s very dodgy. You don’t expect to find guns in Norwich, but the river must be the perfect place to get rid of evidence.”

He said the weapon still had the remains of a black bin bag attached to it, leading them to believe it may have been concealed.

They made the discovery in November 2018 and handed it to Norfolk police last month.

It is understood the weapon has been sent for examination to see if it matches any crime scenes.

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy DetectoristsThe swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Mr Miller said they found the items by dropping a powerful magnet attached to a rope into the river.

Known as magnetic fishing, the hobby is a combination of treasure hunting and environmentalism and has grown rapidly in the UK and US in recent years.

Mr Miller, who only took up the hobby with 23-year-old Mr Leggett in September last year, said the sawn-off shotgun was probably a “once in a lifetime” find for magnet fishermen.

While some shotguns can be owned with a certificate, sawn-off shotguns are illegal in the UK if they have a barrel length of less than 30cm.

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy DetectoristsThe swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Mr Miller and Mr Leggett, from Spixworth, have been filming their adventures for their Youtube channel since June last year.

They started out with metal detectors but later moved to magnet fishing.

The magnets used cost between £60 to £70 online and have a pulling force of up to 300kg.

Mr Miller said their previous finds have included jewellery and a safe, which turned out to be empty.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The swan-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Running column: Mark Armstrong urges runners to think how they’re feeling before embarking on that long run

Mark Armstrong heads for the finish line. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Morrisons manager stole from store after online gambling led to £64,000 debt

Morrisons in Gorleston, where Mark James was a senior manager. Photo: Andy Darnell

Small village with one school and no doctor’s surgery could see extra homes

A planning application for 40 homes at Bawdeswell has been submitted for approval. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists