Diocese of Norwich becomes first to hold ordinations this year

PUBLISHED: 19:34 06 August 2020

The Bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev Graham Usher, with the two newly ordained deacons, Catherine Turner, left, and Coryn Stanforth, at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Bishop of Norwich, Rt Rev Graham Usher, with the two newly ordained deacons, Catherine Turner, left, and Coryn Stanforth, at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The Diocese of Norwich has become the first in the Church of England this year to hold group ordinations.

The two newly ordained deacons, Catherine Turner, left, and Coryn Stanforth, at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe two newly ordained deacons, Catherine Turner, left, and Coryn Stanforth, at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On Thursday, Coryn Stanforth and Catherine Turner were ordained at Norwich Cathedral with Bishop Graham assisted by Bishop Alan.

The ceremony was the first of eight ceremonies taking place across the county in the coming days, which in total will see six people ordained as deacons and 15 ordained as priests.

The ceremonies had all been delayed from late June, due to coronavirus.

In a break from tradition and in order to follow social distancing regulations, both Ms Stanforth and Ms Turner were only able to invite 10 guests, no singing was permitted during the ceremony and the Cathedral was closed to visitors.

Social distancing and hand washing protocols were followed by all those involved.

Ms Stanforth, a former primary school teacher, completed her ministry training in Cambridge, has been a licensed reader since 2011, most recently in the Hellesdon benefice and will now go on to minister as part of the Tas Valley Team.

While Ms Turner, a former HR consultant, completed her training with the Eastern Region Ministry Course and after becoming ordained will serve at Bramerton in Thurton.

The Diocese of Norwich has become the first in the Church of England to hold ordinations this year. Picture: Luke W BryantThe Diocese of Norwich has become the first in the Church of England to hold ordinations this year. Picture: Luke W Bryant

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich says: “Ordination is a time of joy as we recognise the gifts that God gives and receives for the life of the Church of England. These incredible people, who have heard God’s call in their lives, are offering to serve the communities of Norfolk and Waveney in good times and in more challenging times. Their ordinations have already been delayed, so it is a joy that today we can mark their ‘yes’ being added to God’s ‘yes’ and the ‘yes’ of all who have gathered, physically and, far more, online.”

