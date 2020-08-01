More than 20,000 meals over school holidays provided by churches and schools

Over 120 families are receiving food and resource packages through the churches and schools of the Diocese of Norwich over the school summer holidays.

Schools and churches will deliver more than 20,000 meals over the holidays.

Picture: Diocese of Norwich

More than 120 families will receive food and recourse packages from the schools and churches of the Diocese of Norwich.

Weekly hampers will be delivered to 128 families as part of the Filing the Gap scheme, which was born out of a vision from the Rt Rev Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich.

He set the education team a challenge to offer a “rainbow of hope” to local families during the summer break.

The scheme includes 110 Church of England schools and academies, while working with partners.

Paul Dunning, director of education, said: “Working with our network of schools, who know their communities well, we have identified where families are going to struggle through the school holidays and would value being provided with food to help them whilst children are at home.

“Much of this is taking place in rural communities where no-one else is filling this gap. Local churches and foodbanks have worked with staff from my team to organise a weekly food parcel delivered to their front door. A big thank you to all who have contributed to this valuable project.”

Alongside weekly deliveries of hampers, each family will receive weekly craft and sporting resources throughout the summer to provide social and physical provision.

Anna Main, children youth and families adviser and project co-ordinator, said: “For many people, the recent season of coronavirus lockdown has brought additional fear, worry and hardship, and for families already facing adversity this has been a particularly difficult time.

“In the Bible, Jesus not only spoke but acted with compassion to touch the lives of people in need. In Matthew 25: 35-40 we read about ministering to those who are hungry and thirsty, and as Christians part of our mission and outworking of faith is to respond to human need by loving service.

“Food banks and other agencies have been working extremely hard in recent months to meet increased demand for food provision and through Filling the Gap we wanted to partner with them to support and bless families who may otherwise go without adequate food this summer.”