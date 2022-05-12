News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dinosaur spotted at Beccles Lido as part of Jurassic World film campaign

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:58 AM May 12, 2022
A Baryonyx was found in the early hours of the morning sleeping on the side of Beccles Lido after taking a dip. 

A popular lido was visited by a prehistoric guest as part of the promotional campaign for a new Hollywood blockbuster. 

A dinosaur was spotted at Beccles Lido as the countdown continues to the release of the new Jurassic World film. 

Jurassic World Dominion, which will be in cinemas from June 10, follows film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as they navigate a world where dinosaurs and humans live side-by-side. 

Ahead of the release, Jurassic World fans are being offered a fully immersive experience with the launch of a new promotional website. 

The Beccles Lido opens in glorious weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A dinosaur has been spotted at Beccles Lido, as the countdown is on to the release of the new Jurassic World Dominion film. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dinotracker.com features a virtual map of dinosaur sightings around the globe and a field guide on what to do should one encounter one. 

The aim is to place users inside the reality of Jurassic World Dominion. 

Users can scroll the world map for videos of dinosaur encounters. 

Among them is a sighting of a Baryonyx which was found in the early hours of the morning sleeping on the side of Beccles Lido after taking a dip. 

