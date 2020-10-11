Ploddy inspires youngsters in dinosaur art competition

The winning entry for under 5s, by Addison Young. Picture: Norwich Cathedral Archant

The winners of a competition which saw children inspired by prehistoric fun and create dinosaur art have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, with Ploddy the cathedral's dinosaur puppet. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, with Ploddy the cathedral's dinosaur puppet. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Ploddy’s Prehistoric Art Competition was part of a whole series of dinosaur-themed activities at Norwich Cathedral, which were led by Ploddy, the cathedral’s resident dinosaur puppet, during the summer holidays.

Addison Young, four, won the competition’s under fives category with a wonderfully enthusiastic colouring in of a picture of Ploddy in the Cathedral’s cloisters.

The joint winning entry for under 8s, by Isaac Thorp. Picture: Norwich Cathedral The joint winning entry for under 8s, by Isaac Thorp. Picture: Norwich Cathedral

Twins Isaac and Alice Thorp, six, were joint winners of the under eights category which asked children to design their own dinosaur.

Isaac created a Stripy Spottysaurus and a Rainbowsaurus, and Alice created a Spoteesaurus.

The joint winning entry for under 8s, by Alice Thorp. Picture: Norwich Cathedral The joint winning entry for under 8s, by Alice Thorp. Picture: Norwich Cathedral

Isabelle Pinto, eight, won the under 12s category, which challenged entrants to be as creative as possible with the theme ‘Dinosaurs in the Cathedral’, with a brilliant picture of the cathedral with a series of prehistoric visitors.

You may also want to watch:

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Rev Jane Hedges, said: “It is wonderful how Ploddy’s Prehistoric Art Competition encouraged children to be so creative.

“Ploddy, the cathedral’s dinosaur puppet, was very impressed with all the children’s entries!

“We would like to say a big well done to our four winners and to all the children who submitted some brilliant artwork.”

The winning entries, along with some of the other great competition entries, are now displayed in an online gallery on the Norwich Cathedral website.

The four winners will each receive a Diplodocus toy for their prize and have been invited to enjoy tea and cake with the Dean of Norwich.

Meanwhile, Ploddy’s Prehistoric Adventures will be returning to Norwich Cathedral for the October half-term holiday.

From Saturday October 24 until Sunday November 1, families will be able to follow the free trail when the cathedral is open to general visitors.

Free trail sheets will be available to pick up at the cathedral, and families will also be able to download the trail sheet from the cathedral website cathedral.org.uk.