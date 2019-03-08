Get your tickets now for exclusive pop-up dinner at Holkham Hall

Holkham Hall will host some of Norfolk's best chefs for a charity dinner this summer Picture: Tim Doyle timdoylephotography.co.uk

Some of Norfolk’s best chefs are coming together for one night only to cook a supper like no other.

Supporting charity Hospitality Action, the group, using many ingredients donated by local suppliers, are to cook a six course supper in Holkham Hall’s Lady Elizabeth Wing on June 4 – and you’re invited.

Tickets for the one-off event are £75 per person, with hopes thousands of pounds will be raised to help launch Hospitality Action East Anglia, which supports chefs and front of house staff working in the catering industry who’ve fallen on difficult times.

Uniquely, after each course, the chef who prepared that dish will appear on stage to recreate it live, demonstrating the pressure cooks are under to deliver in real-time. They’ll have just three minutes to get their plate to ‘the pass’.

Twenty-two chefs are taking part, with 25 front of house staff assisting in the dining room. On canapes are Simon Hunter Marsh and Charlie Hodson. Eric Snaith and Mark Poynton will make the starter, followed by chef patron Dan Lawrence of Socius with his fish course. Roger Hickman and Michael Chamberlain from the Victoria in Holkham will make the main course, titled The Boys are Home, and Chris Busby of Brasted’s and Daniel of Strattons Hotel are preparing dessert. Bread is being made by Steve Thorpe and Ade Piff The Spice Man.

And students of City College Norwich will make petite fours to be served with tea and coffee afterwards.

Nick Mills of Brasted’s is set to oversee front of house, alongside Kelly Dougal from award-winning Wells Crab House and Natalie Stuhler from Socius.

Vegetarian and vegan options will also be available.

And entertainment comes in the form of live music, plus a raffle, with prizes including a two night stay for two, including afternoon tea, at The Waldorf Hilton in London.

Charlie Hodson hosts the stage during the night, and will run the kitchen alongside Lee Bye from Tuddenham Mill in Suffolk. Charlie said he’s delighted to support the charity which has helped him personally through dark times. “This dinner is there to bring awareness for this fantastic charity, which my family and I are eternally grateful to. I feel very honoured and privileged to be a board member and I hope you’ll support the charity by buying tickets for this great event at Holkham. On behalf of Hospitaliy Action I’d like to thank Lord and Lady Leicester for hosting the event on our behalf.”

