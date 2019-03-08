Search

Diners raise thousands for charity at Norwich's Moveable Feast event

PUBLISHED: 17:15 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 30 September 2019

Pictured, left to right, Cynthia Addison; Andy Charnock, Executive Chef at The Black Horse; Kim Sedgwick, Events and Venue Hire Manager at The Forum; Jane Anderson, senior partner at Cozens-Hardy; Rose Hanison, owner of The Black Horse; and Shana B�hlen, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson�s UK. Photo: Moveable Feast

Archant

A Norwich event which sees diners experience the delights of three different restaurants in one meal has raised almost £25,000 for a brain condition charity.

The Lloyd Addison's Moveable Feast 2019, which took place in Norwich on Tuesday, September 17, saw attendees sample the taste of The Black Horse, The Coach and Horses and Prime.

And the event also saw £24,500 raised for Parkinson's UK, as Earlham Road pub The Black Horse took the title of the night's best restaurant.

Jane Anderson, from Cozens-Hardy LLP, said: "This was our ninth year of sponsoring and it just gets better and better.

"It's a fantastic and hugely enjoyable event that is so well supported by everyone who attends.

"An incredible £7,500 was raised by the raffle alone, so I particularly wanted to extend our thanks to the Parkinson's UK volunteers who helped sell tickets on the night and to all the local companies who donated prizes."

And Shana Böhlen, regional fundraiser for Parkinson's UK, added: "Outside of London, this is the most successful, volunteer-led annual fund raising event for Parkinson's UK in the whole country.

"There's a real magic about the event that is created by Cynthia Addison's unwavering dedication and passion, and that of the organising committee.

"The event couldn't happen without the incredible support of the 21 restaurants that take part each year, our wonderful volunteers and the generous Feasters. "We thank them from the bottom of our hearts."

