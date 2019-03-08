Did you win free Norwich City stickers?

Did you guess where Teemu Pukki was hiding? Photo: Tony Thrussell Archant

Were you on the ball?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Every day last week, we asked you to guess where a photo and video of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki was taken in five iconic Norfolk locations and tell us on social media with the hashtag #WheresTeemu.

And the competition was fierce, with hundreds of you entering in the hope of winning 50 free packs of stickers.

You may also want to watch:

Now we can exclusively reveal Pukki enjoyed time at Happisburgh, Blickling Hall, Sloughbottom Park, Salhouse Broad and Trafford Park.

Congratulations Pete Snares, Sarah Boosey, Maria Barnes, Hannah Collins and Simon Pritchard you were on the money and we will be in touch with you shortly.

And if you missed out this time don't sweat, the packs of stickers and the first official Norwich City Football Club Sticker Book both cost just £1 and are available from plenty of shops across the region.

To find out where you can buy the stickers and albums, visit pinkun.com/stickers



