Search for Norfolk's lost ice age lake begins

A team visited Dickleburgh Moor to take core samples as part of an ongoing study into the post ice age climate of East Anglia - Credit: Ben Potterton

A team of experts have launched a project to learn about a 'lost lake' in south Norfolk.

The paleoclimate study at Dickleburgh Moor, near Diss, is under way with the aim of discovering more about the lost ice age lake.

The 50-acre site, owned by The Otter Trust, is managed to conserve wetland birds, insects and plants.

Aerial photograph of Dickleburgh Moor - Credit: South Norfolk Council

It is also of archaeological importance, with an ongoing study into the post ice age climate of East Anglia being conducted at the site as part of a wider study that could shape present and future climate strategies.

A team lead by Simon Blockley, professor of quaternary science from Royal Holloway University, with colleagues and students from the Universities of Cambridge, Southampton, Hereford and the Romanian Academy, have taken core samples from the moor to broaden their analysis, following work at Diss Mere.

A team including university students have taken core samples from the Moor - Credit: Ben Potterton

Prof Blockley said: “We were interested in accessing lake sediments from Dickleburgh as the site was known to be a lake in the past and we wanted to test if there has been a lake at the site deeper into the past, at least covering the current interglacial period (the Holocene)."

The group's initial analysis confirms that Dickleburgh Moor has been a "large fluctuating depth lake for most of its history", which spans back at least 10,000 years.

Using the sediment record, they feel there is "significant potential" for future environmental reconstruction on the site, which they hope will also help with its future management.

An ongoing study into the post ice age climate of East Anglia being conducted at the site as part of a wider study that could shape present and future climate strategies - Credit: Ben Potterton

Ben Grief, director of conservation and education at the Otter Trust, said: “It has been an amazing, and physically exhausting, experience to be involved with the coring of the moor.

"We got down to nine meters, but we did not reach the bedrock.

"Interestingly, during the sampling huge pike bones and scales were also discovered and samples of deer bones and snail shells were taken away for further analysis.

Research student Sophie Gray with a soil sample containing shells and fish skin that will be taken away for analysis - Credit: Ben Potterton

"The subsequent data analysis will give us a detailed overview of what was happening in and around the moor since the last ice age and I for one can’t wait to tell this story to the public.

"The Moor holds many secrets in terms of environmental and human history, and we are only really beginning to scratch the surface of what lies beneath.

"It is an exciting time."