Father-of-four died drug-related death, inquest concludes

PUBLISHED: 13:25 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 28 October 2020

An inquest was held into the death of Reece Houghton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A father-of-four died a drug-related death at home, an inquest has heard.

Reece Houghton, 53, died at his home in Catchpole Walk, Dickleburgh, near Diss, on May 18 this year.

An inquest into his death on Wednesday heard Mr Houghton had last been seen by his family on Saturday, May 16, when he went upstairs to his room at around 9.30pm.

On a phone call that night he said he had taken a “significant amount” of a prescription drug, the inquest heard.

He was found unresponsive by his brother on Monday, May 18, who went to check on him after receiving a call from Mr Houghton’s son.

A post-mortem report gave the cause of death as cocaine toxicity.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said she did not believe Mr Houghton intended to take his own life and said Mr Houghton had died a drug-related death.

She said: “He did have a long history of drug use and was on a number of medication from his GPs. A post-mortem was carried out and the cause of death was acute cocaine toxicity.”

