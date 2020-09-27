Debut novel for former council planning chief
PUBLISHED: 15:30 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 27 September 2020
Archant
A former council planning chief has written his debut novel.
Dick Wingate, from Dereham, spent nearly 50 years in the town planning profession, including time as Breckland’s senior planning officer.
He was also a private consultant for a decade.
The Malthouse is a story of local politics, a variety of technical and legal challenges entwined with the day-to-day nonsense of an office, with pathos, fun relationships and plenty of dark humour.
Characters include planning department new recruit Jason Quail, politician Les Pollox and eager local reporter Geoff Pulling.
Mr Wingate, a great grandfather, said: “The book is dedicated to old colleagues and those who continue to battle away at the coalface of an ever-increasingly complex business.”
The paperback book costs £7.99 (£10 including P&P). To order email: dickw.books@gmail.com.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.