Debut novel for former council planning chief

Dick Wingate has written a novel called The Malthouse. Picture: Dick Wingate Archant

A former council planning chief has written his debut novel.

Dick Wingate, from Dereham, spent nearly 50 years in the town planning profession, including time as Breckland’s senior planning officer.

He was also a private consultant for a decade.

The Malthouse is a story of local politics, a variety of technical and legal challenges entwined with the day-to-day nonsense of an office, with pathos, fun relationships and plenty of dark humour.

Characters include planning department new recruit Jason Quail, politician Les Pollox and eager local reporter Geoff Pulling.

Mr Wingate, a great grandfather, said: “The book is dedicated to old colleagues and those who continue to battle away at the coalface of an ever-increasingly complex business.”

The paperback book costs £7.99 (£10 including P&P). To order email: dickw.books@gmail.com.