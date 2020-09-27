Search

Advanced search

Debut novel for former council planning chief

PUBLISHED: 15:30 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 27 September 2020

Dick Wingate has written a novel called The Malthouse. Picture: Dick Wingate

Dick Wingate has written a novel called The Malthouse. Picture: Dick Wingate

Archant

A former council planning chief has written his debut novel.

Dick Wingate, from Dereham, spent nearly 50 years in the town planning profession, including time as Breckland’s senior planning officer.

He was also a private consultant for a decade.

The Malthouse is a story of local politics, a variety of technical and legal challenges entwined with the day-to-day nonsense of an office, with pathos, fun relationships and plenty of dark humour.

Characters include planning department new recruit Jason Quail, politician Les Pollox and eager local reporter Geoff Pulling.

Mr Wingate, a great grandfather, said: “The book is dedicated to old colleagues and those who continue to battle away at the coalface of an ever-increasingly complex business.”

The paperback book costs £7.99 (£10 including P&P). To order email: dickw.books@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested in Norwich over Croydon police murder inquiry

Metropolitan Police of Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, who died after being shot at a police station in Croydon, south London. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

‘It’s very sad’ - Village tree loved by children uprooted by strong winds

Ruby Howard, 10, next to the fallen 'climbing tree' on Ormesby village green. Picture: Paul Howard.

MATCHDAY LIVE: City hoping to retain unbeaten start against Bournemouth

Can Norwich City retain their unbeaten start against AFC Bournemouth. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Changes at Wetherspoon branch spark parking row with pub neighbours

Changes to the forecourt at The Whiffler have led to parking problems on nearby roads. Picture: DH

Shock as Linnets midfield star leaves club

Chris Henderson in action for the Linnets Picture: Ian Burt