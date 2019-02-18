Fortnite developer Epic Games distances itself from Norfolk event

The company behind the smash hit Fortnite has distanced itself from a “shambolic” Norfolk festival based around its popular video game.

Hundreds of families have requested a refund after attending the Fortnite Live festival at the Norfolk Showground over the weekend.

Organisers billed it as a “fantastic event” with “awesome activities”, but many visitors complained of hour-long queues and underwhelming activities.

Following backlash on social media, the festival’s Facebook page was removed on Monday.

Now, Fortnite developers Epic Games has distanced itself from the two-day event.

A spokesman for the American video game firm said: “We did not authorize and are not associated with this event.”

The company said it would not be making any further comment.

Shaun Lord, from festival organisers Exciting Events, said there had been a “staffing issue” on Saturday which resulted in queueing - an issue he claimed improved on Sunday.

On top of the £13.95 ticket, visitors were required to purchase a £20 wristband to take part in the “specialist activities,” such as archery and laser tag.

However customers also complained there were long queues to access the additional activities.

Speaking on Sunday Mr Lord said he felt it was “value for money”.

He said: “There is a lot of equipment in there for kids to go on. Kids are going round and round all day on the equipment.

“There is more than six minutes worth of stuff to look around here. It is £20 for a wristband and they can get anything, all day. Here, you’ve got unlimited usage on anything. People are utilising it a lot.”

Customer Debbie Wahle said: “This event was an absolute disgrace and shambolic, very poor and in no way what was on offer.

“There is no information at all in response to the huge number of complaints. I have emailed, politely, numerous times today.

“The number of complaints and no doubt press coverage will show how this “event” was experienced by those attending.

“I am sure as responsible organisers you will do the honourable thing and refund each and every request, as many families bought tickets in good faith, and judging by what transpired today, we all have an absolute right to have our money returned.”