Man who died of liver failure fought hard to beat alcohol addiction, inquest hears

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A 32-year-old man who fought hard to tackle his alcohol addiction was found dead at his home by his mother.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An inquest into the death of Desmond Wright, of Catton Grove, Norwich, heard he was found dead at his home on May 31 last year.

In a statement read out in Norwich Coroner’s Court this morning (Monday, January 7), his mother Sandra Wright said he had a drinking problem which made him mentally ill.

In his youth he enjoyed football, swimming, had lots of friends in Sheringham where he grew up and enjoyed driving.

But in 2010, he lost his licence after being stopped by police for drink-driving and this “had a huge impact on him because of his work.”

Since then, Mr Wright had an ongoing drinking problem but received help from his family, particularly his mother Sandra and grandmother Linda Bakewell.

He underwent a detox at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, attended appointments at the Norfolk Recovery Partnership - now taken over by CGL - and briefly visited the Betel addiction centre in Birmingham.

But his mother said: “He wanted to cut down but he just couldn’t.”

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded that Mr Wright died of an alcohol-related death. The cause of death was given as acute-on-chronic liver failure due to liver cirrhosis and excess alcohol.

Ms Blake told a tearful Mrs Wright: “As a family, you did everything you could.

“It’s a terrible addiction to have but it seems as though he really did try to rid himself of it.”