Design Thursford Christmas programme cover - and win prize worth £2000!

Design the front cover for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular programme and win a prize worth £2000. - Credit: Thursford Christmas Spectacular

The amazing Thursford Christmas spectacular is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year - and to mark the special birthday they are teaming up with the EDP to offer readers a unique prize in a brilliant competition.

Every year tens of thousands of visitors to the festive show buy a copy of the souvenir programme.

Today we can announce the exciting news that you can capture the magic of Europe's biggest Christmas show and design the front cover of the brochure.

The winner will have their creation used as part of an amazing prize package worth £2000.

The Thursford Spectacular is a extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and variety.

It’s a fast moving celebration of the festive season featuring an eclectic mix of both seasonal and year round favourites featuring a cast of 130.

Your brief in the competition is to come up with a front cover design that screams "think Thursford Christmas Spectacular."

You are encouraged to make it stand out, sparkle and be glamourous or be subtle.

George Cushing, Thursford's projects and marketing manager, said: “We are very excited to be celebrating the Thursford Christmas Spectacular's 45th anniversary this year.





“We are so excited to be able to offer this prestigious design opportunity to the community that has helped the Christmas spectacular become what it is today.

“I hope people entering this competition will have some fun in doing so and let their love for Thursford come out in the design.”

Full details on how to enter are on Thursford's website and there are pictures and video to give you inspiration and images/logos which can be downloaded to use.

As well as having your design on the front cover of the 2022 programme, the top prize includes 10 Christmas Spectacular tickets, a behind the scenes tour with a chance to meet and greet the cast, VIP badges (including complimentary food and drink for your visit), £250 to spend in the Thursford shops and two nights stay for two at the Holly Lodge boutique B&B.

Second prize will be four Christmas Spectacular tickets and VIP Badges (including complimentary food and drink for your visit).









Third prize will be two Christmas Spectacular tickets with VIP Badges (including complimentary food and drink for your visit).

For more information on how to enter the competition visit: www.thursford.com/competition

The show will run from November 8-December 23 with performances at 2pm and 7pm.

Prices start at £41 (Weekday evenings).