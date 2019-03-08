Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Mr Norfolk to Toast Man - Some of the best entries to our superhero competition

PUBLISHED: 15:18 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 13 July 2019

Animal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zuzia

Animal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zuzia

Zuzia

From superheroes inspired by Boudica to the need to look after our planet, hundreds of youngsters have answered our call to design a Norfolk superhero.

Animal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: ZuziaAnimal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zuzia

Last month we challenged primary school pupils from across the county to get creative and come up with a Norfolk superhero, and they did not disappoint.

More than 260 youngsters entered the competition, sending in bright and colourful entries inspired by everything from Norfolk's historical figures to well-known landmarks such as the Norfolk Broads and even more influenced by environmental issues.

Now, after whittling down the entries to a shortlist of 60, here is a selection of some of the best.

Mr Norfolk by George Engrestone, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: George EngrestoneMr Norfolk by George Engrestone, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: George Engrestone

The winning entry and recipient of £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers as well as a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance, which is sponsoring Norfolk Day, will be announced in the coming days.

Super Corn and Potato Bird by Ryan Coldham, aged 11, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ryan ColdhamSuper Corn and Potato Bird by Ryan Coldham, aged 11, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ryan Coldham

Toast Man by John, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: JohnToast Man by John, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: John

Budica by Kelvin, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: KelvinBudica by Kelvin, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Kelvin

Digging Man by Prateek, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: PrateekDigging Man by Prateek, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Prateek

Autumn Billing's, aged 8, superhero drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Autumn BillingAutumn Billing's, aged 8, superhero drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Autumn Billing

King of Cows by Amy, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: AmyKing of Cows by Amy, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Amy

You may also want to watch:

Dino Man by Jake Nash, aged 4, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jake NashDino Man by Jake Nash, aged 4, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jake Nash

Plant Girl by Connor, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: ConnorPlant Girl by Connor, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Connor

Most Read

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Climate change activists carry coffin through Norwich in ‘funeral’ for Mother Earth

The climate change procession through Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Norfolk to Toast Man - Some of the best entries to our superhero competition

Animal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zuzia

Terminally ill toddler granted ‘magical’ Disneyland holiday

Emily Mullen at Disneyland Paris. PHOTO: Amie Mullen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists