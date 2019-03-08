Mr Norfolk to Toast Man - Some of the best entries to our superhero competition

Animal Helper by Zuzia, aged 7, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Zuzia Zuzia

From superheroes inspired by Boudica to the need to look after our planet, hundreds of youngsters have answered our call to design a Norfolk superhero.

Last month we challenged primary school pupils from across the county to get creative and come up with a Norfolk superhero, and they did not disappoint.

More than 260 youngsters entered the competition, sending in bright and colourful entries inspired by everything from Norfolk's historical figures to well-known landmarks such as the Norfolk Broads and even more influenced by environmental issues.

Now, after whittling down the entries to a shortlist of 60, here is a selection of some of the best.

Mr Norfolk by George Engrestone, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: George Engrestone Mr Norfolk by George Engrestone, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: George Engrestone

The winning entry and recipient of £500 worth of Richardson's Holiday vouchers as well as a visit to their school from the 89 Batmobile courtesy of A-Plan Insurance, which is sponsoring Norfolk Day, will be announced in the coming days.

Super Corn and Potato Bird by Ryan Coldham, aged 11, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ryan Coldham Super Corn and Potato Bird by Ryan Coldham, aged 11, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Ryan Coldham

Toast Man by John, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: John Toast Man by John, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: John

Budica by Kelvin, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Kelvin Budica by Kelvin, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Kelvin

Digging Man by Prateek, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Prateek Digging Man by Prateek, aged 8, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Prateek

Autumn Billing's, aged 8, superhero drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Autumn Billing Autumn Billing's, aged 8, superhero drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Autumn Billing

King of Cows by Amy, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Amy King of Cows by Amy, aged 10, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Amy

Dino Man by Jake Nash, aged 4, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jake Nash Dino Man by Jake Nash, aged 4, drawn for the Norfolk Day Superhero Competition 2019. Picture: Jake Nash