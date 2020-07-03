Search

Stray cat and six kittens rehomed after villagers rally round

PUBLISHED: 15:19 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 03 July 2020

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

Supplied by Julie Coton

A cat and six kittens are on their way to new homes after being found abandoned.

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

Beth Frammingham took them back to her home in Dersingham to look after them after she found them near the main A149 at Ingoldisthorpe.

She used a humane trap and took 24 hours to capture the mother and her litter, after seeing posts about them on social media. The feline one parent family, which was semi-feral, did not take kindly to the idea.

“They were very hissy and scratching at us,” she said. “But we managed to catch them all.”

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

Student midwife Mrs Frammingham, 29, already had a few mouths to feed before her new arrivals. They included cats Lily, aged six and Lola, aged three, along with Daisy, an eight-year-old cocker spaniel, five guinea pigs, daughters Chloe, aged nine and Amelia, aged six, and husband Darryl.

So she appealed to villagers via social media for donations of any spare cat supplies.

“I hadn’t thought through the financial implications of having seven extra cats in the house,” she said.

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

“People have been so generous. We’ve had people turning up on the doorstep with bags of cat food, litter, toys.

Crowd funding appeals raised more than £400 to cover vet’s bills for one of the kittens and nine-month-old mother cat, who by now had been christened Lyrah.

“I think it’s been absolutely amazing how the community came together to help,” said Mrs Frammingham. “I did what anyone would have done in taking them in and keeping them safe, but I couldn’t have supported them like I have done without the incredibly kind donations of the people of Dersingham and surrounding villages. The support has honestly been incredible.”

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

The 10-week-old kittens - four toms and two females - have now been found new homes in and around Dersingham while Lyrah is off to Heacham.

Their departure in a few days’ time means a little more room in the family’s three-bed home on King’s Croft.

Mrs Frammingham said that would come as a relief to her husband, Darryl.

A stray cat and her six kittens have been found on farmland in Dersingham and are being looking after before they go to their new homes. Picture: Supplied by Julie Coton

“He’s an animal lover but definitely not as much as me,” she said. “But he has got a bit of a back-story of finding animals. He found a piglet just running around in the road once.”

