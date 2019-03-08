Norfolk villagers set to open gardens

Reg Palmer and Judy Collingham in Mr Palmer's garden, which will feature in the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Green-fingered villagers will be showing off their pride and joy when they celebrate their 40th open gardens event.

Tony Luckhurst shows Judy Collingham the pond in his garden at the Old Vicarage in Dersingham, which will be open as part of the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop Tony Luckhurst shows Judy Collingham the pond in his garden at the Old Vicarage in Dersingham, which will be open as part of the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop

Some 17 gardens in Dersingham will be open on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (11am - 5pm).

They include the glorious array of winding beds, shady nooks and pergolas, which stretch away behind Reg Palmer's house on Hunstanton Road.

Retired medical technician Mr Palmer bought the property in 1976 because it had a large garden.

He admits keeping on top of its rich, colourful plantings is not far off a full-time job.

Reg Palmer in his garden on Lynn Road in Dersingham Picture: Chris Bishop Reg Palmer in his garden on Lynn Road in Dersingham Picture: Chris Bishop

Also open are the two-acre grounds of the Old Vicarage, which sits half way up a hill near St Nicholas Church.

Tony Luckhurst and Elaine Rowley tend formal beds and leafy surrounds which cloak their 19th Century carrstone home.

They are open with gardens of all shapes and sizes over both days. "This village has been opening gardens for 40 years," said event organiser Judy Collingham. "I'm passionate about what people are doing in Dersingham, there's so much going on."

Tony Luckhurst and Elaine Rowley in their garden at the Old Vicarage at Dersingham, Picture: Chris Bishop Tony Luckhurst and Elaine Rowley in their garden at the Old Vicarage at Dersingham, Picture: Chris Bishop

Dersingham was recently ranked the ninth-best village in Britain to live in by a Sunday newspaper.

Art trails and open studios also feature alongside the gardens on Sunday and Monday, while there will also be a gardeners' forum, horticultural talks and refreshments at the newly-refurbished Village Centre, on Manor Road.

On Sunday afternoon there will be a gardeners' forum with experts talking on a wide variety of garden-related subjects, with time to ask them questions afterwards.

On the Monday afternoon there will be a flower arranging demonstration.

There will also be talks by Norfolk Lavender, Paul Thompson - the former head gardener at Holkham Hall and Carol Page from traditional native flower supplier English Growers.

Admission is by passport, which costs £4 in advance from the village post office, or £5 on the day from the Village Centre and covers both days.

Accompanied under-16s will be admitted for free on both days.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between Saint Nicholas Church and the Village Centre.