Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk villagers set to open gardens

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:25 23 May 2019

Reg Palmer and Judy Collingham in Mr Palmer's garden, which will feature in the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop

Reg Palmer and Judy Collingham in Mr Palmer's garden, which will feature in the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Green-fingered villagers will be showing off their pride and joy when they celebrate their 40th open gardens event.

Tony Luckhurst shows Judy Collingham the pond in his garden at the Old Vicarage in Dersingham, which will be open as part of the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris BishopTony Luckhurst shows Judy Collingham the pond in his garden at the Old Vicarage in Dersingham, which will be open as part of the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop

Some 17 gardens in Dersingham will be open on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday (11am - 5pm).

They include the glorious array of winding beds, shady nooks and pergolas, which stretch away behind Reg Palmer's house on Hunstanton Road.

Retired medical technician Mr Palmer bought the property in 1976 because it had a large garden.

He admits keeping on top of its rich, colourful plantings is not far off a full-time job.

Reg Palmer in his garden on Lynn Road in Dersingham Picture: Chris BishopReg Palmer in his garden on Lynn Road in Dersingham Picture: Chris Bishop

Also open are the two-acre grounds of the Old Vicarage, which sits half way up a hill near St Nicholas Church.

Tony Luckhurst and Elaine Rowley tend formal beds and leafy surrounds which cloak their 19th Century carrstone home.

You may also want to watch:

They are open with gardens of all shapes and sizes over both days. "This village has been opening gardens for 40 years," said event organiser Judy Collingham. "I'm passionate about what people are doing in Dersingham, there's so much going on."

Tony Luckhurst and Elaine Rowley in their garden at the Old Vicarage at Dersingham, Picture: Chris BishopTony Luckhurst and Elaine Rowley in their garden at the Old Vicarage at Dersingham, Picture: Chris Bishop

Dersingham was recently ranked the ninth-best village in Britain to live in by a Sunday newspaper.

Art trails and open studios also feature alongside the gardens on Sunday and Monday, while there will also be a gardeners' forum, horticultural talks and refreshments at the newly-refurbished Village Centre, on Manor Road.

On Sunday afternoon there will be a gardeners' forum with experts talking on a wide variety of garden-related subjects, with time to ask them questions afterwards.

On the Monday afternoon there will be a flower arranging demonstration.

There will also be talks by Norfolk Lavender, Paul Thompson - the former head gardener at Holkham Hall and Carol Page from traditional native flower supplier English Growers.

Admission is by passport, which costs £4 in advance from the village post office, or £5 on the day from the Village Centre and covers both days.

Accompanied under-16s will be admitted for free on both days.

Proceeds from the event will be shared between Saint Nicholas Church and the Village Centre.

Most Read

Farke maps out his transfer aims for Norwich City

Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber will strive to equip Norwich City for the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

More than 230 Norwich homes were affected by unexpected power cut

More than 230 homes in the NR2 3 area of Norwich are currently without power. Picture: UK Power Networks

Why are bushes in Norfolk being covered in creepy webbing?

Caterpillars have been changing the face of Norfolk's hedgerows. Picture: Stephen Valach

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fraudsters to be sentenced today over £225,000 online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope. Photo: Fitlearn/Archant

Social media influencer calls for action after online trolls brand her ‘scruffy and fake’

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Surprise award honours Holkham forester’s 40-year career

Holkham forester Freddy Futter with his Royal Forestry Society (RFS) award. Picture:Taber Photography

‘The Wetherspoon question has hung over us for far too long’ - D-Day for North Walsham

The former North Walsham Town Council office in New Road, which could become a Wetherspoon pub. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Why are bushes in Norfolk being covered in creepy webbing?

Caterpillars have been changing the face of Norfolk's hedgerows. Picture: Stephen Valach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists