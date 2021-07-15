Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury

Published: 3:11 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 5:08 PM July 15, 2021

An air ambulance landed on the recreation field in Dersingham. - Credit: James Bass

An air ambulance has been called to help someone who suffered an injury.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesperson said the Norwich aircraft was called out at 1.38pm.

It arrived at Dersingham Recreation Ground a short while later.

Several residents took to social media to say they saw the helicopter "flying very low" in the area.

A staff member at the nearby Tropics Fast Food Takeaway also said the helicopter had landed at the play park.

