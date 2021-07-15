News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance lands on playing field to treat injury

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:11 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 5:08 PM July 15, 2021
The East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: James Bass

An air ambulance landed on the recreation field in Dersingham. - Credit: James Bass

An air ambulance has been called to help someone who suffered an injury.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesperson said the Norwich aircraft was called out at 1.38pm.

It arrived at Dersingham Recreation Ground a short while later.

Several residents took to social media to say they saw the helicopter "flying very low" in the area.

A staff member at the nearby Tropics Fast Food Takeaway also said the helicopter had landed at the play park.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

