Platinum Jubilee fun day supports Norfolk's volunteer first responders
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Villagers staged a Platinum Jubilee fun day in aid of Norfolk's volunteer first responders.
Proceeds from the event on the Rec Field at Dersingham are going to the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).
Pete Sefton-Smalley, the charity's chief operating officer, said it attended 2,112 incidents in the county last year including road traffic collisions and serious medical emergencies such as cardiac arrests.
"We need around £200,000 a year to keep us going," he said. "We have 40 or 50 volunteers who respond, they include first responders, critical care paramedics and nurses."
Attractions included bouncy castles, the dreaded stocks, splat the rat and tombolas, along with historic vehicles.
Also on show was Deano and Louise Smith's reproduction gypsy caravan, which the couple travel in each summer with their eight-year-old cob Dolly.