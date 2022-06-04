News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Platinum Jubilee fun day supports Norfolk's volunteer first responders

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:39 PM June 4, 2022
Dersingham Jubilee

Take that... Freya takes fly at Erin in the stocks at the Dersingham Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Villagers staged a Platinum Jubilee fun day in aid of Norfolk's volunteer first responders.

Proceeds from the event on the Rec Field at Dersingham are going to the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).

Dersingham Jubilee

From left, volunteer fund raisers Stephen Yaxley and Mary Bertram, chief operating officer Pete Sefton-Smalley and volunteer critical care paramedic Carl Smith with one of the NARS ambulances at the Dersingham Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pete Sefton-Smalley, the charity's chief operating officer, said it attended 2,112 incidents in  the county last year including road traffic collisions and serious medical emergencies such as cardiac arrests.

Dersingham Jubilee

From left Joy Kelly, Kathy Carter and Gina Payne from Dersingham Day Centre at the Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We need around £200,000 a year to keep us going," he said. "We have 40 or 50 volunteers who respond, they include first responders, critical care paramedics and nurses."

Dersingham Jubilee

Shirley Yip (left) and Louise Lau at the Dersingham Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Attractions included bouncy castles, the dreaded stocks, splat the rat and tombolas, along with historic vehicles.

Dersingham Jubilee

Allen Peckett, who collects military memorabilia with his son Harrison with his Second World War Bedford army lorry at the fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Also on show was Deano and Louise Smith's reproduction gypsy caravan, which the couple travel in each summer with their eight-year-old cob Dolly.

Dersingham jubilee

Deano Smith in his reproduction gypsy caravan at the fun day in Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Dersingham Jubilee

Front (from left) Brownies Chloe and Hannah and leaders Sara Barker and Vicky Bradley at the Dersingham Platinum Jubilee fun day - Credit: Chris Bishop;


