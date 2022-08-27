How Norfolk gardens have been kept in full bloom despite drought

Neil Adams at work in his garden at Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

It takes more than a drought to get the gardeners of Dersingham down.

Green-fingered villagers are getting set to throw open their plots for their annual open weekend.

And despite the heatwave and the dry spell, some 15 homeowners will be showing off their handiwork on September 3 and 4.

Among the destinations on offer are a beach, ponds, an exotic glade and a miniature railway, along with 10 open studios.

Neil Adams is among 15 villagers who will be taking part in Dersingham Open Gardens - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pensioner Neil Adams has created what organisers call "a proper country garden" behind his bungalow on West Hall Road.

Retired local government officer Mr Adams, 73, moved into the property during the still-remembered hot summer of 1976 and has been tending its grounds ever since,.

Mr Adams admits this year's heatwave conditions have made the summer quite a challenge.

"I have lost one or two things but it's coped quite well," he said.

An agastache which has done well despite the drought in Neil Adams's garden - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I haven't used a hosepipe, I've used watering cans and my own supply of rainwater I've collected - I've got three large tanks."

Mr Adam said densely planting his flower beds also helped the plants themselves to conserve water.

"What happens is the plants provide shade for the next plant and the next plants," he said.

Good old-fashioned mulching also helps to stem evaporation.

Rudekiah towers over Neil Adams in his garden at Dersingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I compost all my grass clippings and a lot of the garden waste that can be recycled," he said.

Maps of the village showing the gardens which are open on September 3 and 4 (11am - 5pm) can be obtained from Dersingham Village Centre for a £5 entry fee.

The programme covers both days so visitors can take time to explore.

Organisers say: "The joy of being able to visit gardens in your local area is that whatever you see growing is more than likely to grow in your garden too.

"On top of that we have the chance to enjoy some of the best kept secrets of the village hidden behind walls, hedges and fences."

Lunches and teas will be on offer at the centre. Proceeds from the event will be shared by the centre and nearby St Nicholas Church.

For more on the gardens, go to dersinghamopengardens.co.uk.







