Dersingham Open Gardens 2019 - all you need to know

25 May, 2019 - 08:30
Reg Palmer and Judy Collingham in Mr Palmer's garden, which will feature in the Dersingham Open Gardens event Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Villagers in leafy Dersingham have been throwing open their garden gates to visitors for 40 years. Here's all you need to know about this year's event.

Where is it? Dersingham, off the A149 between King's Lynn and Heacham.

When is it? Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, 11am - 5pm.

What's happening? Some 17 gardens spread around the village are open, ranging from stately grounds to the compact and bijou. Some feature art trails.

How does it work? Head to the Village Centre, on Manor Road and pick up a passport, which contains a map and guide to the gardens.

How much is it? Passports are £5 on the day, or £4 in advance (ie today...) from the village post office.

Can I use it again? Passports are only valid in Dersingham for the two days of open gardens. They can not be used to facilitate EU travel in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Are there any other attractions? Yes, there is a gardener's forum on the Sunday (2 - 4pm) afternoon and a flower arranging display on Monday afternoon (2pm).

And refreshments? Yes, refreshments will be on offer at the Village Centre.

