Youth theatre group set to show new production

Dereham Operatic Society Youth Theatre Company will show its production of Return to the Forbidden Planet during April at the Memorial Hall. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2015

A youth theatre group’s preparations for its new Shakespeare and sci-fi themed production are well underway.

Dereham Operatic Society Youth Theatre Company (DOSYTCo) which has a cast of actors aged between 9 and 18 will perform Return to the Forbidden Planet during April.

The musical is loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest and the 1956 sci-fi classic film Forbidden Planet and is set to a rock ‘n’ roll score.

It features rock ‘n’roll hits of the 50s and 60s such as Great Balls of Fire, The Monster Mash and Good Vibrations and will be shown at Dereham Memorial Hall.

Return to the Forbidden Planet is on every evening at 7.30pm between April 10 to 13, plus a performance on the Saturday at 2.20pm.

Tickets are available online at www.derehamtheatre.co.uk or via the box office at Bright and Beautiful Flowers, 3a Wellington Road, Dereham, NR19 2BP or on 01362 288124.