Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death

Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, who has died at the age of four. She is pictured with her dog, Coco - Credit: Lauren Marsh

A mum has paid a heartfelt tribute to her young daughter who died suddenly at just four years old.

Lauren Marsh, from Dereham, said she, her husband Liam and their son Teddy, nine, were "lost" following the death of Bonnie.

The youngster had exhibited cold symptoms on Wednesday, December 15, but her condition deteriorated the next day as she began vomiting and passed out.

Bonnie Marsh with her mum Lauren, dad Liam, and brother Teddy - Credit: Marsh family

Bonnie was seen at hospital and staff decided she was well enough to be sent home.

But on the Friday, the Grove House Infant School pupil continued vomiting and was taken back to hospital the following morning.

Just a few hours later, Bonnie had died after her heart stopped and could not be restarted. An investigation into her death is ongoing.

A devastated Mrs Marsh revealed that, until that week, Bonnie was a "healthy little girl".

She said: "Only four days before she died, Bonnie was running around like always.

"She was a real livewire and would never stop running.

Bonnie Marsh, from Dereham, being "cheeky" with her brother, Teddy - Credit: Lauren Marsh

"She had lots of friends at school and her best friend was Daisy.

"She loved the Paw Patrol characters, and looking after her dolls - pretending they were her babies."

The 30-year-old added that there was so much to love about her "sassy" daughter.

"She was cheeky, and independent too," said Mrs Marsh, who lives at South Green. "I think she was walking when she was only nine months.

"Everyone said how lovely and lively she was. She had us wrapped round her little finger from day one."

Bonnie was also adored by all her family, including the family dog, Coco, and their three cats.

Bonnie Marsh with her mum, Lauren, and brother, Teddy - Credit: Lauren Marsh

"Once Teddy found out I was pregnant, he said 'I really want a little sister', added Mrs Marsh. "So he was so pleased we did a gender reveal.

"He was the best big brother ever to Bonnie. He really looked after her.

"Our puppy Coco was Bonnie's other best friend. She is really lost without her at the moment - we all are.

"It is those girly times I will miss where we do our make-up and nails together, dress up and watch Frozen.

"Now I don't want to paint my nails or do anything like that anymore."

The Marsh family would like to thank Dereham Baptist Church, Grove House and everyone else who has supported them.