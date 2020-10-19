Woman walks 500 miles for dementia charity - and then walks 500 more

A Dereham woman has gone the extra thousand miles during lockdown to support a charity which has always been there for her mother’s hour of need - rasing more than £2,000 in the process.

Jane Bizley, a member of the National Association of Tangent Clubs and chairman of Dereham Tangent, has raised more than £2,000 after walking 1,000 miles in 130 days for Dementia UK.

The idea first came to light ahead of the coronavirus pandemic after another member of Tangent, which is part of the four-clubs family of Round Table, Ladies Circle and 41 Club, walked 500 miles for the same cause.

Mrs Bizley said: “The idea of walking 1,000 miles for Dementia UK was put in front of me back in May when, of course, we were very much in lockdown.

“Another club member from Nuneaton decided to walk 500 miles, as this was the distance from his home to next year’s conference venue in Aviemore.

“Whilst having this thought The Proclaimers ‘I would walk 500 miles’ came on the radio so he decided to walk 500 more.

“Dementia UK is something very close to my heart as my mum has had dementia for some while.”

Mrs Bizley, who is a keen golfer, had until April 2021 to complete the challenge but found it such a boost that she promised herself she would walk every day until it was complete.

“Some days I only walked two or three miles, some days it’s been eight, 10 or even 12,” she said.

“Once golf re-started we were allowed to include the miles we walked while playing, which helped.

“Last week my husband and I were in the Peak District where we not only walked, but climbed, something I could never have managed before I started the challenge. I have lost over a stone in weight and am so much fitter.

“I walked the 1,000th mile on Tuesday September 29, my 130th consecutive day, with a few of our Tangent members seeing me over the finishing line to complete the challenge at Neatherd Moor.

“I am so proud of myself and have such a great sense of achievement - but more so delighted to have raised a fantastic sum for a very worthy cause.”