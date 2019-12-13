Search

'Not all drinking tea and chatting' - Woman honoured at award set up in carer's memory

PUBLISHED: 10:26 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 13 December 2019

Andrea Johnson with Extra Hands David and Hazel Evan. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant

An award held in memory of a long-standing carer who died suddenly saw a woman from mid Norfolk honoured at a special event.

Andrea Johnson making a speech during the Gill Chase Award ceremony. Picture: IAN BURTAndrea Johnson making a speech during the Gill Chase Award ceremony. Picture: IAN BURT

The Gill Chase Award, which launched five years ago, is in memory of the Extra Hands carer who died suddenly in 2014 aged 68.

This year saw Andrea Johnson, of Dereham, scoop runner up at the annual event.

Ms Johnson, who has been with the company for two years, said: "I have absolutely lovely service users and really enjoy what I do."

She added that anyone considering going into the caring profession needed to realise it wasn't all about drinking tea and chatting.

"You have to be prepared to get involved and be hands-on. It can be very hectic, but it is very rewarding.

"My focus is to look after our service users to the best of my ability and make sure they are safe."

The event took place at Fakenham Racecourse earlier this month and the award was won by Stella Cason, from King's Lynn.

