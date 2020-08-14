Search

Santa’s not coming to town as windmill stays closed

PUBLISHED: 11:24 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 14 August 2020

Father Christmas will not be at Dereham Windmill in 2020. Picture; Matthew Usher.

Santa will not be coming to town this year as coronavirus delays the reopening of popular windmill.

Dereham Windmill Trustees have decided to extend the closure of the site until the end of 2020, meaning events such as the popular Santa’s Grotto will be cancelled.

The event has been cancelled due to the number of households expected to visit the site and fears over social distancing.

Chairman of the windmill Alan Ferguson said: “We looked in detail at the comprehensive government advice on what we would need to do to open the mill safely.

“We realised we could only permit a maximum of one household in the windmill at any time and would have had to carefully consider how we cleaned the mill between visiting families.

“Visitors will still be able to enjoy the grounds at the windmill and get takeaway food and drinks from The Partea Hut Windmill Coffee Shop.”

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

