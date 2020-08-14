Santa’s not coming to town as windmill stays closed

Father Christmas will not be at Dereham Windmill in 2020. Picture; Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

Santa will not be coming to town this year as coronavirus delays the reopening of popular windmill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dereham Windmill Trustees have decided to extend the closure of the site until the end of 2020, meaning events such as the popular Santa’s Grotto will be cancelled.

The event has been cancelled due to the number of households expected to visit the site and fears over social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

Chairman of the windmill Alan Ferguson said: “We looked in detail at the comprehensive government advice on what we would need to do to open the mill safely.

“We realised we could only permit a maximum of one household in the windmill at any time and would have had to carefully consider how we cleaned the mill between visiting families.

“Visitors will still be able to enjoy the grounds at the windmill and get takeaway food and drinks from The Partea Hut Windmill Coffee Shop.”