Dereham Windmill to reopen with quilting exhibition

Published: 12:57 PM June 27, 2021

Dereham’s landmark windmill is set to reopen to visitors after more than a year of closure.

The 19th century tower mill opened for just a few days at the start of its normal season in March 2020, but was quickly forced to close by the pandemic.

Following the retirement of several trustees, there is now a new trustee board in place, and they are looking forward to welcoming visitors back on July 2.

The mill, which also serves an exhibition, will be open 10am–3pm every Friday and Saturday and the first Sunday of the month.

Each month there will be a different exhibition and in July it will be ‘The Reluctant Quilter’, a display of beautiful, handmade quilts produced by Patricia Boatwright over 30 years.

The windmill’s interior features a holographic “ghost” of miller Fendick, who tells visitors about the life of a miller.