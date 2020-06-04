Coffee shop in windmill reopens after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 08:22 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 04 June 2020
A café based in the Grade II listed Dereham Windmill has reopened for the first time since lockdown.
The Partea Hut reopened on Monday, June 1 for takeaway sales only.
The first customer, Alan Ferguson, chairman of Dereham Windmill, said he was delighted to see the coffee shop back in use again.
He said: “There had been a very favourable response on social media, so we are all hoping to see lots of old friends back at the Windmill coffee shop. “
Tess Morrison and Donna Cann, who run Partea Hut, thanked the Dereham Windmill trustees for their support during the reopening.
Initially The Partea Hut at Dereham Windmill will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 10am and 3pm.
Only one person will be allowed in the coffee shop at a time to place their takeaway order.
For further information contact DerehamWindmill.co.uk or TheParteaHut.co.uk
