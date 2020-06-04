Search

Advanced search

Coffee shop in windmill reopens after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:22 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 04 June 2020

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A café based in the Grade II listed Dereham Windmill has reopened for the first time since lockdown.

The Partea Hut at Dereham Windmill re-opened on Monday, June 1, for takeaway sales only. Picture: The Partea HutThe Partea Hut at Dereham Windmill re-opened on Monday, June 1, for takeaway sales only. Picture: The Partea Hut

The Partea Hut reopened on Monday, June 1 for takeaway sales only.

The first customer, Alan Ferguson, chairman of Dereham Windmill, said he was delighted to see the coffee shop back in use again.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “There had been a very favourable response on social media, so we are all hoping to see lots of old friends back at the Windmill coffee shop. “

Tess Morrison and Donna Cann, who run Partea Hut, thanked the Dereham Windmill trustees for their support during the reopening.

Initially The Partea Hut at Dereham Windmill will be open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 10am and 3pm.

Only one person will be allowed in the coffee shop at a time to place their takeaway order.

For further information contact DerehamWindmill.co.uk or TheParteaHut.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Family ‘put through hell’ after six years of damage to cars by neighbour

Michael Steward, 65, of Constitution Hill, Norwich, has been sentenced following six years of criminal damage to his neighbour's property. Picture: Norfolk Constabularly

Most Read

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

CLEAR OFF! ‘Normal for Norfolk’ sign to enter historic archive of lockdown life

'Normal for Norfolk' by Martin Guppy, which has been selected as part of Historic England's lockdown picture selection. Picture: Martin Guppy

Queues as first McDonald’s drive-throughs reopen in Norfolk after lockdown

There were long queues outside the McDonald's branch on the Hardwick Retail Park, in King's Lynn, when it reopened after lockdown Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CCTV image captures attempted break-in at 40-year-old family business

A would-be burglar was caught attempting to break-in to a Norwich business. Picture: Hellesdon Leather

Country estate putting on Norfolk’s first-ever Virtual Food Festival

Visitors at the North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Solidarity over George Floyd’s death is one thing, but doing something about it would mean more

A woman holds a banner during a Black Lives Matter protest rally as it passes near to Victoria Station, London in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Picture: PA
Drive 24