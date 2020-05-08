Search

VE Day anniversary being celebrated in Dereham area

PUBLISHED: 15:06 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 March 2020

Plans are well underway for a two day event to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day on May 8. Picture: Judy Rogers

The Dereham area is leading the way in its tributes to those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Second World War.

May 8, 2020, will mark 75 years since the guns fell silent following the Fall of Berlin and there are a host of commemorative celebrations lined up across the county.

Plans are well underway for a events to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day in Swanton Morley and Dereham.

Judy Rogers, the event organiser, said: "Following the interest in the 1919 Peace Day Centenary we decided to do something on a smaller scale to celebrate VE Day, we want to bring back memories for some of our guests and to show the younger guests how the country celebrated by sharing the authentic food and atmosphere with them.

"There will be lots to keep our guests interested and the event is free.

"We will however make a small charge for the food which will cover unlimited drinks."

Here is what you need to know ahead of the event.

When is the event taking place? The event is taking place on Friday, May 8 from 2pm in Swanton Morley village hall.

Who is involved?

Dereham Community Crafters and 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards have a big part in the event along with veterans, evacuees and the public.

What will be happening on the day?

On the day there will be a children's street party, authentic 1940s food, music, games and celebrations.

Veterans will be paired with a serving soldier to talk and share experiences with members of the public. Neil Storey, a respected, published historian who has number of books on the history of Norfolk in both World Wars, will provide evocative images, stories, handling session objects and living history experiences that bring to life and contextualise the lives and experiences of Norfolk people 1939-1945.

He has created and presented award winning living history projects and special events at schools and museums across Norfolk and beyond since 1989.

I'm an evacuee and would like to get involved, what do I do?

The event organiser is looking for local people who remember VE Day in 1945 and would like to share their memories.

She said: "We would also be very happy to borrow and display any local memorabilia at the Friday event.

"We are also looking for veterans who would be interested in attending, each veteran will be escorted by a serving member of the forces for the event. Transport can be arranged if necessary."

Please contact info@derehamcommunitycrafters.uk if you are interested in the event or call 07368 394499.

What is happening in Dereham?

There an event on May 7 at Dereham Northgate High School led by Mr Storey.

