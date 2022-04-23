New support hub creates community for people arriving from Ukraine
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A Ukrainian who has been living in Norfolk for the past five years is hoping to build a strong sense of community as her town opens a new support centre.
The Ukraine Support Hub at Dereham’s Baptist Church launched on April 22, and will run for the foreseeable future. The hub is bringing everyone together, from people preparing to welcome refugees fleeing from the conflict, to those who just want to help where they can.
There were already some Ukrainians at the hub, as they begin to enter the country.
One of them already here is Inhrit Chahlei, who arrived three weeks ago from Chernivtsi.
Mrs Chahlei and her son left the city in Western Ukraine, and her mother, brother and husband, to come and live with her sister-in-law, Natalia Chireazieva.
Miss Chireazieva has lived in Dereham since 2015 and works in a care home. Her colleagues came to the Baptist church and saw about the hub, and she wanted to help.
“We are living two lives, one in Dereham, and then another when watching the news and spending time on the phone with family,” she said.
Most Read
- 1 The garden centre near Norwich locals are flocking to for afternoon tea
- 2 'Like a prison' - School could be made to tear down new fence
- 3 Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move
- 4 Tragic death of paramedic prompts family to call for better support
- 5 Emergency services deal with incident near city roundabout
- 6 Mother of 'loving cheeky boy' hits out at antivaxxers who hijacked his death
- 7 Norfolk sex offender was snared by undercover police officer
- 8 Boy, 13, admits raping girl after watching porn
- 9 A11 crash: Person taken to hospital after being trapped in a car
- 10 'Fresh new look' as popular pub unveils £200,000 refurbishment
“We want to be together in some way and to help in any way that we can.
“I want to help those coming over to Dereham at the hub through the language I speak.
“We need these people, who together we can build a sense of community with one another.”
The hub was a collective idea from members of the Baptist church, and the wider community.
Two of them were Julie Mann, office administrator for the church, and Keith Mersh, chairman of Love Dereham.
Mrs Mann and her husband Derek are currently preparing to welcome a Ukrainian into their home. She felt that this hub was needed to support all those involved in the effort since applying three weeks ago.
“We wanted that space to support hosts and the guests coming over,” she said.
“We want to create an area where people can meet one another, and speak their language.”
The team behind the hub also includes Ian Odgers, who has become a key figure of Dereham’s Ukraine support.
Mr Odgers said seeing people arrive has made it all more real: “It is a bit overwhelming, it feels more real now than ever before.
“These clothes I have with me are for people coming here today, where just last week they were a name on a screen."