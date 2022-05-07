'Incredible' welcome for Ukrainian refugees at new aid centre
They have come from a country ravaged by war, but a group of Ukrainians couldn't keep the smiles off their faces at a special event in Dereham.
For they were the guests of honour at the opening of the Dereham Ukraine Aid Centre, in Wright's Walk, which has been set up to provide support and friendship to refugees who have fled their homeland.
Leanne Jarman is one of about 10 volunteers at the new centre.
She said more than 20 Ukrainians now living in Dereham and surrounds were part of the celebration.
Mrs Jarman said she was delighted with how well the opening went.
She said: "It was incredible. I had this vision of how it was going to be and it was a million times better.
"We had such a good turnout, with a lot of Ukrainian families coming along.
"There were families, single women, pregnant women - really quite a range of people."
Allison Webb, executive member for housing, health and communities on Breckland Council, was there to welcome the new arrivals, along with the town's deputy mayor, Hugh King.
A group of Ukrainian girls cut a ribbon to officially declare the centre open.
Ukrainians visiting the centre are able to pick up donated clothing and food, and there is also a corner where children can socialise and play with toys.
Mrs Jarman said she was thrilled with how well the project had gone, given the initial idea was simply to offer a temporary stand to welcome the refugees.
She said: "It was going to be just a pop-up shop but it has turned into a community hub."
Government figures show 679 visas have been issued to Ukrainians heading to Norfolk through the Homes For Ukraine scheme, however not all of those have yet arrived in the country.
Through the government scheme, which opened on March 18, people were invited to sponsor Ukrainian refugees - providing them room in their homes for six months.
The centre is located in Dereham's former M&Co branch and will be open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm.