Football club to benefit from multi-million pound investment programme

Like all non-league clubs, Dereham Town FC have been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic – but their footballing future looks bright again thanks to a new investment programme.

Former England international Stuart Pearce, who started his career with non-league Wealdstone FC before playing for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and West Ham, has joined forces with GVC Holdings to offer financial assistance for non-league clubs through the ‘Pitching In’ investment programme.

No league action during the pandemic and a lack of matchday and commercial revenues has put considerable financial strain on clubs.

But Dereham Town is one of 228 Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier League teams to benefit from the grassroots sports investment programme.

“I am delighted to be taking up the role of ambassador for ‘Pitching In’, as I’m passionate about the importance of investing in grassroots sports and in developing young talent,” said Mr Pearce.

“I started out playing for Wealdstone FC before joining Coventry City, so I understand how important funding is to the non-league game.

“Grassroots football is facing huge challenges at the moment and many clubs are struggling to stay afloat.

“GVC’s Pitching In investment will help make a big difference to hundreds of clubs and thousands of players across the country.”

The multi-million-pound, multi-year investment programme will deliver vital financial assistance and is supplemented by an emphasis on community volunteers pitching in and contributing themselves.

A ‘Pitching In’ volunteering scheme will be established to help strengthen community ties, with clubs also having the opportunity to apply for grants to ease the financial strain of lockdown.

The news comes as a timely pre-season boost for Dereham Town FC, whose new Pitching In Isthmian League campaign begins on September 19.

“Community is at the heart of non-league football, so the Pitching In partnership is a perfect fit for us,” said Pitching In Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson.

“GVC’s commitment to grassroots sport is clear from their previous work, and this investment shows huge belief in the importance of grassroots sport.”

• GVC is launching a new multi-million pound investment programme, Pitching In, designed to support and promote grassroots sports and is being launched with a flagship partnership with The Isthmian, Northern Premier and Southern Leagues - collectively known as The Trident Leagues. For more information visit: gvc-plc.com/PitchingIn