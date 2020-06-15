Search

Football club announce new sponsorship deal with local firm

PUBLISHED: 11:09 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 15 June 2020

Action from Dereham Town's 3-1 win over Romford. Picture: Robert Groom

Archant

The third biggest football team in Norfolk has firmed up its relationship with the local business community by announcing a nearby kit supplier as its newest sponsor.

Dereham Town Football Club's ground, Aldiss Park. Picture: Jordan BlythDereham Town Football Club's ground, Aldiss Park. Picture: Jordan Blyth

Dereham Town Football Club, who play in the Isthmian North Division, have announced 4Sports, a Dereham kit supplier as the new sponsor for the under 18s team.

Club chairman, Ashley Bunn, said: “We are delighted to announce this partnership, it shows our commitment to working with great local businesses.

“We are still looking for further sponsors, so if other businesses out there are looking to promote their business in a cost effective manner whilst supporting a fantastic community focussed football club then we would urge them to get in touch and join us on this journey.”

Gary Cockaday of 4Sports. Picture: Jonathan Cooke PhotographyGary Cockaday of 4Sports. Picture: Jonathan Cooke Photography

The team are still looking for sponsorship of all sizes starting from £100 plus VAT per season.

For more information, head to www.derehamtownfc.co.uk

