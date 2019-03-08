Two more marathons completed by Dereham super runner in his aim to finish 200

Dereham's super marathon man Ian Odgers is heading towards the 200 mark. Picture: Ian Odgers Archant

Dereham super runner Ian Odgers is edging towards the amazing target of completing 200 marathons. In the latest in his diary accounts for the Times, he talks about two more he has ticked off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well here we are with numbers 179 and 180 completed but the second of these was extremely painful. I will come to that in a moment.

Number 179 was at Redbridge with a lovely view over the city of London.

You may also want to watch:

It was an usual 2pm start and although very muggy there was a couple of welcome drizzles of rain.

Then onto the Darts Marathon, number 180, on the Thames path.

A very hot day yet again but that was the last thing on my mind for the last 23 miles.

At three miles in I glanced down at my watch and before I knew what day of the week it was.. Smack! I had run into a metal post. The post was at "that height" - I will let you use your imagination.

I was cut and bruised in places were you don't want to be cut and bruised and it stung too. However, I was not doing a 300-mile round trip for nothing so I got it done.

Slight rest weekend this weekend as I have a short cycle event before the countdown starts again.