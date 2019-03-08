Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two more marathons completed by Dereham super runner in his aim to finish 200

PUBLISHED: 10:31 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 06 August 2019

Dereham's super marathon man Ian Odgers is heading towards the 200 mark. Picture: Ian Odgers

Dereham's super marathon man Ian Odgers is heading towards the 200 mark. Picture: Ian Odgers

Archant

Dereham super runner Ian Odgers is edging towards the amazing target of completing 200 marathons. In the latest in his diary accounts for the Times, he talks about two more he has ticked off.

Well here we are with numbers 179 and 180 completed but the second of these was extremely painful. I will come to that in a moment.

Number 179 was at Redbridge with a lovely view over the city of London.

You may also want to watch:

It was an usual 2pm start and although very muggy there was a couple of welcome drizzles of rain.

Then onto the Darts Marathon, number 180, on the Thames path.

A very hot day yet again but that was the last thing on my mind for the last 23 miles.

At three miles in I glanced down at my watch and before I knew what day of the week it was.. Smack! I had run into a metal post. The post was at "that height" - I will let you use your imagination.

I was cut and bruised in places were you don't want to be cut and bruised and it stung too. However, I was not doing a 300-mile round trip for nothing so I got it done.

Slight rest weekend this weekend as I have a short cycle event before the countdown starts again.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Driver who refused to give breath sample almost five times the limit

A man who failed to provide a breath sample when stopped by police was later found to be almost five times the legal limit. Photo: PA Wire

Gin bar and pub in Norwich to close

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street is closing for refurbishment. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Tesco stores in East Anglia could close

Tesco Metro stores in the East are unthreat Picture: Greta Levy

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Amadou close to signing but Chelsea midfielder is also linked

Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater (left) in action during the pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park, Dublin Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Car passenger jailed for pulling on handbrake during row with driver

Jason Rex has been jailed for 15 months after pulling on the handbrake of a car he was tavelling in on the A1088 at Ixworth. Picture: Google Streetview

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Love Island star Danny Williams is coming to Norwich

Danny Williams from Love Island is coming to Norwich Credit: Press photo supplied by AfterDark Promotions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists