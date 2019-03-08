Slimmer who helped group lose the weight of eight baby elephants ready to support others

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing more than two stone is using her success to help others change their lives.

Lisa Blair, of Aylsham, will be the new consultant for the Dereham Slimming World group. (Left) Before she joined (right) after losing two stone 9lbs. Picture: SUPPLIED BY LISA BLAIR Lisa Blair, of Aylsham, will be the new consultant for the Dereham Slimming World group. (Left) Before she joined (right) after losing two stone 9lbs. Picture: SUPPLIED BY LISA BLAIR

Lisa Blair, of Aylsham, has been an active member of Slimming World since 2014 and relaunched the Bawdeswell group in January earlier this year.

Since then her group has gone on to lose the equivalent of eight baby elephants between them.

She said: "I am so proud of their success.

"Now I intend to bring that same success to the lovely people of Dereham who want to achieve their weight loss dreams."

Ms Blair admitted trying to lose weight many times before joining the weight loss group as a member.

"I'd followed numerous diets but they were never sustainable," she said. "I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life.

"I still eat family favourites like chips, burgers, chilli and curry - but prepared the Slimming World way. I am showing my family the best way to live and stay healthy."

Now the mum-of-three is hoping to share the secrets of her success with residents in and around Dereham.

The group, which is held every Wednesday at the town's Assembly Rooms, is being relaunched following the retirement of its former consultant.

Ms Blair added: "It's my role to create that warm, supportive environment to get people sharing their ideas and experience to help others - it's going to be great fun.

"I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight, but I love it."

Speaking of her own experiences, she described walking into her first group as "such a challenge" but now, after losing two stone and 9lbs, she said she's glad she did it.

"The support and friendship was immediate.

"I couldn't have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding."

Ms Blair has also gone on to improve her fitness, starting with the Couch to 5k fitness programme to running the Virgin London Marathon in 2017.

"I kept it going and ran the marathon for World Cancer Research Fund in memory of a very good friend."