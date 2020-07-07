Search

Schoolboy’s 188-mile challenge to make memories with terminally-ill grandad

PUBLISHED: 11:07 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 07 July 2020

Jacob Gravestock (right), aged seven, from Dereham, is walking, cycling and scooting nearly 200 miles to raise money for Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, currently treating his grandad, Colin Clarke (left), for terminal cancer. Picture: Danielle Gravestock

Archant

A determined schoolboy is walking, cycling and scooting nearly 200 miles to raise money for the hospital currently treating his grandad for terminal cancer.

Jacob Gravestock (pictured), aged seven, from Dereham, is walking, cycling and scooting nearly 200 miles to raise money for Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, currently treating his grandad, Colin Clarke, for terminal cancer. Picture: Danielle GravestockJacob Gravestock (pictured), aged seven, from Dereham, is walking, cycling and scooting nearly 200 miles to raise money for Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, currently treating his grandad, Colin Clarke, for terminal cancer. Picture: Danielle Gravestock

Seven-year-old Jacob Gravestock, from Dereham, began the challenge on June 19 and aims to complete the 188 miles in just 70 days - the distance from his grandad’s house in Norwich to the National Railway Museum in York, North Yorkshire.

Jacob is doing the challenge virtually to raise money for the Weybourne Day Unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (N&N).

He said: “My wonderful grandad Colin Clarke was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer just before lockdown in March. He has been very brave and strong and loves me lots.

“I want to raise money for the day unit at the hospital because they give my grandad his palliative chemotherapy to help keep him with us for longer so we can make more memories.

“I am going to walk, cycle and scoot the distance from grandad’s house to York train museum because it is a place that grandad and I love visiting together.”

So far, the youngster has raised almost £900. The family is using Virtual Mission to record his progress - a website where you can set your own fitness challenge.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: The fascinating history of nine Norfolk hospitals .

His mum, Danielle, said: “You can see on the link how many miles he is averaging a day but I would say between three and four miles a day.

“We are so proud of him and his determination to complete his mission. We have all been very touched by the incredible donations and words of encouragement that Jacob has received for this fundraising challenge.

“Every kind word and donation given gives Jacob a real boost to get out and do more miles.”

Jacob added: “If you would like to sponsor me that would be incredible.”

Lynn Crombie, from the N&N Hospitals Charity, described Jacob as “an amazing little boy”.

“We thank him so much for doing such a remarkable challenge for our charity and in particular, our team on the Weybourne Unit,” she said.

We hope Jacob makes so many more special memories with his grandad.”

You can donate to Jacob’s fundraising page here .

