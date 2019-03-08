Search

Norfolk dancer gets ready to take to the stage for iconic choreographer's latest production

PUBLISHED: 11:41 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 28 July 2019

A young dancer from mid Norfolk is set to be part of a celebration of "youthful energy, talent and creativity" when he embarks on a new tour.

Ashton Hall will be performing in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Photo: SUPPLIED BY ASHTON HALLAshton Hall will be performing in Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. Photo: SUPPLIED BY ASHTON HALL

Ashton Hall, of Dereham, will be taking to the stage in successful director and choreographer Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London.

The world premiere production will see the 20-year-old perform alongside some of the UK's finest emerging talent as part of professional company New Adventures.

Ashton, who was also part of the Lord of the Flies Young Cast in 2014 at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "Working for New Adventures has always been a dream of mine, and after performing in Lord of the Flies, I've made it my ambition to work with this company during what will hopefully be a lengthy career.

"Just by auditioning for this role it allowed me to become that one step closer to making what was once a dream, a reality."

His love of dancing began at an early age. He described having a "strange fascination with how the body moves and the shapes its able to make". A fan of Michael Jackson, he would copy the singer's iconic moves before eventually joining a small group in Shipham called Dance Unleashed.

"For a long time, I've wanted to make dancing my career path.

"There are a lower number of opportunities for dancers in Norfolk so it's really nice for me to act almost as an ambassador for dance in the county, and for male dancers too."

A former pupil at Northgate High, he received the school's Dereham Lyons Award for Services to Dance in the community during Year 10. He then studied for a Level 3 Diploma in Performing Arts at City College Norwich and was awarded a Level 4 Distinction.

He added: "This course is run by Hannah Ashmore and Natalie Cross, and I am thankful to them for pushing, and helping develop me, over the years I was there."

During his time at college, Ashton was a company member in the National Youth Dance Company and worked with world renowned choreographer, Damien Jalet. He has also trained at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Ashton will be performing in the four-week summer season of Romeo and Juliet from August 7 - 18 and starts rehearsals this week.

The show will be touring around the UK, and will feature at 13 venues including Norwich Theatre Royal from September 3 - 7.

Speaking about the show, Matthew Bourne said: "Romeo and Juliet will be a celebration of youthful energy, talent and creativity both on and off-stage."

