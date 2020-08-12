Search

Busy town road could be closed until end of month after car crashes into house

PUBLISHED: 08:24 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:40 12 August 2020

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

One of the busiest roads in Dereham could be closed until the end of this month following a car crashing into an occupied home.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Norfolk County Council highways officials have put a temporary road closure in place on London Road to protect pedestrians and motorists from an unstable building that was hit by a car.

A 20m section of the road, just past Dereham Library, will be shut until August 30.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A path will be kept open for pedestrians to get through and there will be access in to London Road for local residents from the Commercial Road end.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “Following the accident on the London Road in Dereham, a temporary traffic diversion has been put in place to protect the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

The diversion put in place by Norfolk County Council Highways after the London Road crash in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilThe diversion put in place by Norfolk County Council Highways after the London Road crash in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk County Council

“This diversion will be in operation until the damaged building has been made safe.”

Police were called to reports of a red Citroën hitting the corner of a two storey house at about 11.30am on Monday.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Dereham, Carrow and Watton helped free a woman in her 20s and infant from the car and make the scene safe.

An ambulance and an air ambulance were called and both the woman and child were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

Police have confirmed that one person was in the house at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Now, wooden support beams are covering both sides of the road to keep the house from falling.

A neighbour of the property that was hit, who did not want to be named, said: “I wasn’t here when it happened but I came home at around midday for some lunch and to see the dog. There were police and fire engines everywhere.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

“It sounded like a horrible accident and I’m so glad everybody is doing okay. As sad and awful as the damage is, you can replace walls of a house, you can’t replace a life.”

The road closure will mean buses, commercial lorries and buses will also have to be diverted.

The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020The house on London Road in Dereham which was damaged by a car. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Mary Smith, 65, who travels between Dereham and Norwich most weeks said: “I heard what happened from my neighbour, it’s an awful thing to happen.

“It means that I can’t get the bus from my usual stop but all I have to do is walk a little further.

“With the virus still being around, hopefully the roads won’t be too bad.”

Diversions:

– Northbound: From High Street, motorists should take the second exit onto Wellington Road/ Neatherd Road and continue onto Crown Road. Then drivers should turn right onto Norwich Road, before taking the first left into Station Road.

-Southbound: Drivers should turn left onto Station Road and then right onto Norwich Road. Motorists should then turn left onto Crown Road and follow the road to Neatherd Road/Wellington Road. Take the first exit at the roundabout to join the High Street

