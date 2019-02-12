Updated
Road reopens following serious collision
PUBLISHED: 16:53 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 25 February 2019
Archant
A road where a serious collision took place this morning has now been reopened.
Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham, has reopened following a serious single vehicle collision. Picture: Archant
Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30am this morning following reports of a collision involving one vehicle on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham.
The road was closed between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane until 4:30pm this afternoon but is now fully reopen.
• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.
Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham, has reopened following a serious single vehicle collision. Picture: Archant
Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham, has reopened following a serious single vehicle collision. Picture: Archant