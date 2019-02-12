Road reopens following serious collision

Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham, has reopened following a serious single vehicle collision. Picture: Archant Archant

A road where a serious collision took place this morning has now been reopened.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30am this morning following reports of a collision involving one vehicle on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham.

The road was closed between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane until 4:30pm this afternoon but is now fully reopen.

