Popular 5k in market town cancelled due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 15:55 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 06 June 2020
Archant
A running festival which attracts hundreds of participants to a market town each year has been cancelled for 2020.
The Dereham Road Race, ran by Dereham Runners AC, will not take place on August 23 following further lockdown restrictions not being eased further.
You may also want to watch:
Jonathan Burton, chairman of Dereham Runners, said: “Following discussion with Todd Lake (race Director for the 5km race) earlier this week, and owing to the situation regarding coronavirus, together with the uncertainty of how the further easing of lockdown may happen, the decision that the 5km road race will be cancelled for this year has been made.
“Obviously it is a difficult decision to take, but uncertainty, together with peoples safety, is paramount in making the decision.”
The team are looking to hold a virtual 5k event on 202’s date but are hopeful to return in 2021.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.