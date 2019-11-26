Search

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

PUBLISHED: 16:07 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 26 November 2019

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Mr Radi

Two of the victims of a fatal collision near Norfolk Showground have been named locally, with a fundraising page set up to support their families surpassing £2,400.

Daniella Radi, who suffered life-changing injuries in a crash near Norfolk Showground. Picture: Mr RadiDaniella Radi, who suffered life-changing injuries in a crash near Norfolk Showground. Picture: Mr Radi

On Friday, November 22, police were alerted to a serious crash on the A1074 Dereham Road, close to the showground, when a blue Subaru Legacy crashed into two pedestrians.

Two men, including the driver of the car, died at a scene, while the second pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital.

Now, the two pedestrians involved in the collision have been named locally - as Viorel Petroi, who died in the incident, and Daniella Radi, with colleagues rallying to support those closest to them.

Mr Petroi and Ms Radi, both valeters at Cooper BMW on Forest Way, had just finished shifts on Friday and were on the way to their homes in the Dereham Road area when the crash happened.

Now colleagues have set up a fundraising page to support their families, with proceeds going towards costs of Mr Petroi's funeral arrangements and assisting in Ms Radi's recovery.

Kyle Clarke, 25, a service advisor at the dealership, set up the Go Fund Me page after learning of the tragic incident.

He said: "Viorel always had a smile on his face and was just the loveliest guy. He had worked here for quite a few years and was such a nice chap.

"Everyone here is so shocked, some of my colleagues saw the commotion so went down to the scene to try and help and it would not have been a nice sight for them to have to see.

"We all just want to raise as much as we can to help their families in this difficult time. Most of their families live in Romania so they don't have a huge amount of support here, so we want to help ease that."

Chris Yeomans, service manager at the dealership said: "Vio was a real grafter, he kept his head down and just got on with his job. He never complained and would always say good morning.

"The same goes for Daniella and we all wish her the very best on her road to recovery."

In little more than 24 hours, the Go Fund Me page has seen more than 100 people make donations, raising more than £2,400.

