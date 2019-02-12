Road closed following serious collision
PUBLISHED: 10:22 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 February 2019
Archant
Police are currently on the scene of a serious road collision in Scarning, near Dereham.
There has been a serious collision between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane in Scarning. Picture: Google Earth.
Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30am this morning following reports of a collision involving one vehicle on Dereham Road.
The road is currently closed between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
• You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.