Road closed following serious collision

PUBLISHED: 10:22 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 February 2019

There has been a serious collision between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane in Scarning. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are currently on the scene of a serious road collision in Scarning, near Dereham.

Emergency services were called shortly after 9.30am this morning following reports of a collision involving one vehicle on Dereham Road.

The road is currently closed between the Greenbanks Hotel and Carr Lane and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

