'It looks like a Christmas card' - Dereham's snow day in pictures

Published: 3:37 PM February 9, 2021

From dogs catching snowballs to children making their first snowpeople, Dereham residents have shared how they spent their snow days.

Storm Darcy battered Norfolk at the start of this week, with most placing seeing up to 5cm of snow, and others being hit with a lot more.

Charmaine Milns' picturesque snap of Dereham, that 'looks like a Christmas Card' - Credit: Charmaine Milns

As roads became impassable, this meant 350 schools across the county closed their doors and asked people to learn remotely from home.

With the adverse weather, also came an increased need for sledges, with Starlings Toys in Dereham selling more than 300 a matter of hours.

A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow - Credit: Joanne Furse

But one change for Dereham residents during this snow day, was that children were unable to spend it with their friends and extended family.

Here is how people in the town and surrounding areas spent their snow days.

'My first snowman', Dereham - Credit: Nikki Dickinson

Cookie the dog catching snowballs in Dereham - Credit: Sarah George

Tia and Toby sledding in Dereham - Credit: Tina Edwards

Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham - Credit: Justin Dack

Evelyn and her Dad built an igloo in the front garden - Credit: Suzanne Bailey

Eli enjoying the snow in Reepham - Credit: Lorraine Knowles

Jamie throwing a snowball at his mum in Reepham - Credit: Clare Self





Alex Jarrett, from Dereham, with his girlfriend in Eye, where they have been in lockdown - Credit: Alex Jarrett

Hovis the 11-year-old English Mastiff in his back garden, Litcham - Credit: Emma Herring

Snowy Litcham - Credit: Leroy Brown

Molly upto her hips in snow in Reepham - Credit: Tracy Benton

Ruby the dog sitting in the snow in Hoe - Credit: Gavin Cooper

Thomas' first time in 'proper snow' - Credit: Kimberly Youngman

Icicles hanging from a trampoline - Credit: Ellie Allen

Gypsy the dog catching snowballs in Gressenhall while Kairi watches - Credit: Sophia Grace

Gunner's first time in the snow - Credit: Teresa Royle

Keira Barnes enjoying the snow - Credit: Caz Barnes

Kerry Anne Cator with her children in the snow, Fakenham - Credit: Kerry Anne Cator

Sheep wrapped up warm in the snow in Gravestone - Credit: Edward Filby

Bethany and her snowman - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

Paige and her daughter, Hazel in the snow - Credit: Paige Fenn

Wilf enjoying the snow in Hockering - Credit: Tracey Williams



