'It looks like a Christmas card' - Dereham's snow day in pictures

From dogs catching snowballs to children making their first snowpeople, Dereham residents have shared how they spent their snow days.
Storm Darcy battered Norfolk at the start of this week, with most placing seeing up to 5cm of snow, and others being hit with a lot more.
Charmaine Milns' picturesque snap of Dereham, that 'looks like a Christmas Card'
- Credit: Charmaine Milns
As roads became impassable, this meant 350 schools across the county closed their doors and asked people to learn remotely from home.
With the adverse weather, also came an increased need for sledges, with Starlings Toys in Dereham selling more than 300 a matter of hours.
A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow
- Credit: Joanne Furse
But one change for Dereham residents during this snow day, was that children were unable to spend it with their friends and extended family.
Here is how people in the town and surrounding areas spent their snow days.
'My first snowman', Dereham
- Credit: Nikki Dickinson
Cookie the dog catching snowballs in Dereham
- Credit: Sarah George
Tia and Toby sledding in Dereham
- Credit: Tina Edwards
Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham
- Credit: Justin Dack
Evelyn and her Dad built an igloo in the front garden
- Credit: Suzanne Bailey
Eli enjoying the snow in Reepham
- Credit: Lorraine Knowles
Jamie throwing a snowball at his mum in Reepham
- Credit: Clare Self
Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham
- Credit: Justin Dack
Alex Jarrett, from Dereham, with his girlfriend in Eye, where they have been in lockdown
- Credit: Alex Jarrett
Storm Darcy brings Snow to Dereham
- Credit: Justin Dack
Hovis the 11-year-old English Mastiff in his back garden, Litcham
- Credit: Emma Herring
Snowy Litcham
- Credit: Leroy Brown
Molly upto her hips in snow in Reepham
- Credit: Tracy Benton
Ruby the dog sitting in the snow in Hoe
- Credit: Gavin Cooper
Thomas' first time in 'proper snow'
- Credit: Kimberly Youngman
Icicles hanging from a trampoline
- Credit: Ellie Allen
Gypsy the dog catching snowballs in Gressenhall while Kairi watches
- Credit: Sophia Grace
Gunner's first time in the snow
- Credit: Teresa Royle
Keira Barnes enjoying the snow
- Credit: Caz Barnes
Kerry Anne Cator with her children in the snow, Fakenham
- Credit: Kerry Anne Cator
Sheep wrapped up warm in the snow in Gravestone
- Credit: Edward Filby
'My first snowman', Dereham
- Credit: Nikki Dickinson
Bethany and her snowman
- Credit: Michelle Holbrook
Paige and her daughter, Hazel in the snow
- Credit: Paige Fenn
Wilf enjoying the snow in Hockering
- Credit: Tracey Williams
You may also want to watch: