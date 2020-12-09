News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dereham readers share their dazzling Christmas decoration pictures

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:31 AM December 9, 2020    Updated: 10:41 AM December 9, 2020
Residents in Dereham have shared pictures of their family, pets and homes ahead of the festive season

Residents in Dereham have shared pictures of their family, pets and homes ahead of the festive season - Credit: Various

From sparkling trees to hanging candy canes, Dereham families have been putting on some dazzling displays with their festive decorations.

The displays around the town have been lifting spirits after a difficult year - and our call for your photographs was met with a massive response.

Houses covered in thousands of twinkling lights, pets in Christmas hats, and even a mouse in a tiny sleigh are just some of the pictures sent in.

All the family was in on the act - from children, to parents, and even the family dogs.

Frances Hudson commented that despite it being "too early" she had put up her decorations due to it being a "strange year", and she isn't the only one.

Here are some of our favorite images - if you have more, send them to Abigail Nicholson by emailing abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk

Brooke and Lily-Mai getting into the festive spirit

Brooke and Lily-Mai getting into the festive spirit - Credit: Stacy Murfit

Cookie the 10-year-old labrador-collie cross and Simba the one-year-old Newfoundland-American Bulldog cross in front of the Christmas Tree

Cookie the 10-year-old labrador-collie cross and Simba the one-year-old Newfoundland-American Bulldog cross in front of the Christmas Tree - Credit: Leanne Young

Catherine Gost covered her home in Christmas lights and decorations to spread some festive cheer

Catherine Gost covered her home in Christmas lights and decorations to spread some festive cheer - Credit: Catherine Gost

Marley the rescue dog looking dapper after his groom at FourPaws

Marley the rescue dog looking dapper after his groom at FourPaws - Credit: Judy Butcher

Finley and Isla Goffin adding the last decorations to their Christmas tree

Finley and Isla Goffin adding the last decorations to their Christmas tree - Credit: Grace Goffin

Franklin the dog, Richard, George and Arthur enjoying the festive lights in Holt

Franklin the dog, Richard, George and Arthur enjoying the festive lights in Holt - Credit: Sarah Staff

Louis from Smart Rescue Norfolk who arrived with a broken leg, is chilling in front of the Christmas tree healing well

Louis from Smart Rescue Norfolk who arrived with a broken leg, is chilling in front of the Christmas tree healing well - Credit: Vic Smart

Tia the 9-year-old jack russell getting into the festive spirit

Tia the 9-year-old jack russell getting into the festive spirit - Credit: Louise Dobbs

Holly the mouse getting festive in her sleigh n the Christmas Tree

Holly the mouse getting festive in her sleigh n the Christmas Tree - Credit: Alix Pamela Shaw

Emma Deere's children infront of the Christmas Tree

Emma Deere's children infront of the Christmas Tree - Credit: Emma Deere

Rupert the cocker spaniel looking cute in a santa hat

Rupert the cocker spaniel looking cute in a santa hat - Credit: Alix Pamela Shaw

Buster the nine-year-old cat being naughty in the Christmas tree

Buster the nine-year-old cat being naughty in the Christmas tree - Credit: Debbie Reynolds

Oscar and Lexi next to their Christmas Tree

Oscar and Lexi next to their Christmas Tree - Credit: Paige Fisher

Evelyn and Jacob holding their dog, Nelly in front of the Christmas Tree

Evelyn and Jacob holding their dog, Nelly in front of the Christmas Tree - Credit: Laura Reeve

Harrison and Olivia at Highway Garden and Leisure's The Enchanted Forest

Harrison and Olivia at Highway Garden and Leisure's The Enchanted Forest - Credit: Alexia Olsen

Candy Canes hanging from Lesley Caillault's weeping willow tree

Candy Canes hanging from Lesley Caillault's weeping willow tree - Credit: Lesley Caillault

The Snowman and The Snowdog in Lesley Caillault's front garden

The Snowman and The Snowdog in Lesley Caillault's front garden - Credit: Lesley Caillault


