Gallery
Dereham readers share their dazzling Christmas decoration pictures
- Credit: Various
From sparkling trees to hanging candy canes, Dereham families have been putting on some dazzling displays with their festive decorations.
The displays around the town have been lifting spirits after a difficult year - and our call for your photographs was met with a massive response.
Houses covered in thousands of twinkling lights, pets in Christmas hats, and even a mouse in a tiny sleigh are just some of the pictures sent in.
All the family was in on the act - from children, to parents, and even the family dogs.
Frances Hudson commented that despite it being "too early" she had put up her decorations due to it being a "strange year", and she isn't the only one.
You may also want to watch:
Here are some of our favorite images - if you have more, send them to Abigail Nicholson by emailing abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Police called to restaurant after row over free scotch egg offer
- 2 Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'
- 3 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
- 4 Coronavirus vaccinations in Norfolk and Waveney to start Wednesday
- 5 City pub for sale after plans for housing scrapped
- 6 Joy as stolen family dog found whimpering behind shed
- 7 Fifteen Norfolk schools closed or partially shut due to coronavirus
- 8 Widow in tears after being left without heating for six weeks
- 9 Warwick Street Social for sale but 'not because of Covid'
- 10 Hunt for missing teenager continues