Who's next? June's barmaid dream comes true aged 80

York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club in Norwich for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group Archant

They say it's never too late to make your dreams come true.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club in Norwich for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club in Norwich for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

And for 80-year-old June Mowbray, ambition turned into reality as she spent the day mixing cocktails at Cosy Club in Norwich.

The opportunity came about as part of a new initiative at York House in Dereham - where Mrs Mowbray is a resident - called Wishing Box.

Dereham care home resident June Mowbray became a barmaid for the day at Cosy Club in Norwich. Picture: Archant Dereham care home resident June Mowbray became a barmaid for the day at Cosy Club in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Residents are encouraged to write down their dreams, place them into the box and York House will endeavour to grant their wishes.

On Tuesday, January 16, Mrs Mowbray became Cosy Club's newest barmaid, making a host of cocktails including daiquiris and espresso martinis before tasting the fruits of her labour.

York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club in Norwich for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club in Norwich for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

"It was a fantastic bar and the whole experience was absolutely lovely," said Mrs Mowbray.

"It's something I've wanted to do for many years, but I've got three boys and one daughter so I've just never had the time.

York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

You may also want to watch:

"I never ever thought I would have another cocktail in my life. Thinking about them now is making my mouth water."

June Mowbray, 80, at York House in Dereham. Her wish was granted as she became a barmaid for the day at Cosy Club in Norwich. Picture: Archant June Mowbray, 80, at York House in Dereham. Her wish was granted as she became a barmaid for the day at Cosy Club in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Impressed with her prowess behind the bar, Cosy Club presented Mrs Mowbray with her very own engraved copper cocktail making kit to use at York House whenever she likes.

It means her dream does not have to be over and she plans to teach fellow residents how to make their favourite drinks.

York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

Having granted the wish of one resident, York House care manager Dawn Bunter and activities coordinator Phoebe Stoker plan on making a dream come true every month.

"June said to us that all her life she has put her kids and family first," said Mrs Bunter. "This was her finally doing something for herself.

York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group York House, in Dereham, granted the wish of resident June Mowbray, 80, as she became a barmaid at Cosy Club for the day. Picture: Black Swan Care Group

"Cosy Club did say if they are ever short-staffed, they will give June a call.

"This is all about positive risk-taking and showing that people here are more than just care home residents."

Dereham care home resident June Mowbray became a barmaid for the day at Cosy Club in Norwich. Picture: Archant Dereham care home resident June Mowbray became a barmaid for the day at Cosy Club in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Miss Stoker added: "All the other residents were so pleased for June when she came back. It was just so rewarding seeing her reaction and what she got out of the experience."

York House and Black Swan Care Group would like to thank staff at Cosy Club for giving up their time to make Mrs Mowbray's dream come true.