Who's next? June's barmaid dream comes true aged 80

PUBLISHED: 12:24 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 23 January 2020

Archant

They say it's never too late to make your dreams come true.

And for 80-year-old June Mowbray, ambition turned into reality as she spent the day mixing cocktails at Cosy Club in Norwich.

The opportunity came about as part of a new initiative at York House in Dereham - where Mrs Mowbray is a resident - called Wishing Box.

Residents are encouraged to write down their dreams, place them into the box and York House will endeavour to grant their wishes.

On Tuesday, January 16, Mrs Mowbray became Cosy Club's newest barmaid, making a host of cocktails including daiquiris and espresso martinis before tasting the fruits of her labour.

"It was a fantastic bar and the whole experience was absolutely lovely," said Mrs Mowbray.

"It's something I've wanted to do for many years, but I've got three boys and one daughter so I've just never had the time.

"I never ever thought I would have another cocktail in my life. Thinking about them now is making my mouth water."

Impressed with her prowess behind the bar, Cosy Club presented Mrs Mowbray with her very own engraved copper cocktail making kit to use at York House whenever she likes.

It means her dream does not have to be over and she plans to teach fellow residents how to make their favourite drinks.

Having granted the wish of one resident, York House care manager Dawn Bunter and activities coordinator Phoebe Stoker plan on making a dream come true every month.

"June said to us that all her life she has put her kids and family first," said Mrs Bunter. "This was her finally doing something for herself.

"Cosy Club did say if they are ever short-staffed, they will give June a call.

"This is all about positive risk-taking and showing that people here are more than just care home residents."

Miss Stoker added: "All the other residents were so pleased for June when she came back. It was just so rewarding seeing her reaction and what she got out of the experience."

York House and Black Swan Care Group would like to thank staff at Cosy Club for giving up their time to make Mrs Mowbray's dream come true.

