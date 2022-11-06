Polar Express train to offer discount to thank emergency workers

Conductor on the Polar Express, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, at the Mid-Norfolk Railway at Dereham. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Emergency and military workers and their families will be able to enjoy a cheaper festive treat as the Polar Express Train Ride returns.

Those who work in the fire brigade, rescue services, police and military will be able to buy standard tickets for the train based at Dereham station for £10 less.

The offer will run on November 12, 13, 18, 24, 25 and 30, as well as December 1 and 2.

Those wishing to take up the offer should visit the event's website at idnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com and add the tickets to their basket before using the code SERVICES10 at the check out.

A spokesman for the train ride said: "With the recent years in mind, in recognition of all the hard work and sacrifices made, we would like to offer all staff a discount in the standard seating on several of our trains."